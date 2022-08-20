Which is the best MacBook for students?

Apple MacBooks have been the students' computer of choice for generations. These computers pack unmatched performance, low power requirements, portability, and compatibility in one chassis.

With the introduction of Apple Silicon, Mac laptops have become one of the most powerful tools for productivity and content creation.

Improving on the already state-of-the-art design, the latest offering from the Cupertino-based tech giant is better than ever. Thus, it is of no surprise that students want Apple products as their college companions.

The latest Apple notebooks promise performance, battery life, and reliability in one lightweight aluminum body. However, the company has introduced several options in the lineup since 2020. Thus, choosing the best option for students can be a bit intimidating.

The best MacBook for students need not be the latest and greatest

Gadgetsu @KungFuGadgetsu



Way better value than the M2 MacBook Air and still my default recommendation! M1 MacBook Air 📸Way better value than the M2 MacBook Air and still my default recommendation! M1 MacBook Air 📸Way better value than the M2 MacBook Air and still my default recommendation! 😃 https://t.co/yhNd1D1k5z

Students do not need the best-performing hardware on the market. Their use-case scenario requires modest computing prowess, unmatched battery life, portability, and most importantly, a reliable device. Students cannot run into startup problems on a presentation day.

With that said, the computer should also not be expensive. Most students do not have a multi-thousand-dollar budget for their computers.

Keeping all of these requirements in mind, the majority of students should opt for the M1 MacBook Air, which was introduced in late 2020.

Specifications

The M1 MacBook Air (Image via Apple)

The specifications of the M1 MacBook Air are as follows:

CPU: Apple M1

Apple M1 GPU : Integrated M1 graphics processor

: Integrated M1 graphics processor RAM: 8 GB / 16 GB unified memory

8 GB / 16 GB unified memory Storage: 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB

256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB Display: 13.3 inches Retina display with True Tone

13.3 inches Retina display with True Tone Resolution: 2560 x 1600 pixels

2560 x 1600 pixels Weight: 2.8 lbs

2.8 lbs Dimensions: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches

The device comes with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU packed on the Apple M1 chip. Users can customize the amount of memory and storage depending on their usage.

For most users, 8 GB RAM is enough. However, stepping up the storage to 512 GB from the base model's 256 GB can prove to be valuable.

However, the lack of I/O ports on this device can cause some problems. Students will have to carry some extenders and adapters to avoid running into issues.

Pricing

Carol Yong @carolyong 6 months with my m1 MacBook Air and honestly the best part is being able to take it out for a whole day without needing to bring a charger with me. 6 months with my m1 MacBook Air and honestly the best part is being able to take it out for a whole day without needing to bring a charger with me.

The M1 MacBook Air from late 2020 is currently available for $899 on the official Apple website. Students can also choose an EMI plan of $75 for 12 months. In this plan, Apple charges 0% APR with an Apple card.

Students also get a gift card of up to $150 with every qualifying purchase thanks to the education discount. A 20% discount on AppleCare+ can also be availed.

Sydney Louw Butler @GendoWasRight Dying Light running on my M1 base model MacBook Air, 1440x900 Dying Light running on my M1 base model MacBook Air, 1440x900 https://t.co/xdGzlwsdN3

The M1 MacBook Air (late 2020) is the weakest device in the current lineup. However, this device is powerful enough to handle any workload students have to throw at it. It can handle presentations, classes, and coding with a breeze.

Apple reduced the price of the device as computers rocking the M2 chip launched this summer. This has increased the price-to-performance ratio of the M1 MacBook Air.

Edited by Saman