Is the M1 MacBook Air worth buying in 2022?

The Apple Macbook Air with the M1 chip, released in November 2020, is one of the company's most affordable laptops, even though it starts at $1000. It is also Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop and has amazing performance with an equally beautiful display.

Although the new MacBook Air that features the latest M2 chip was released this year, it costs higher with a starting price that is $200 more than its predecessor.

While there are many differences between the two models, the older model is still a great pick that can easily handle heavy tasks, with only the latest features missing.

The M1 chip in the MacBook Air has enough power to last a few more years

Apple announced the new MacBook Air at WWDC in June 2022 with better features, a design overhaul, new features and improvements. However, that does not mean the previous MacBook has to be completely discarded.

If you own the previous model, you should not be in a hurry to jump to the latest model as the M1 chip is powerful and can easily handle daily tasks. It also lasts the whole day with its efficient battery usage and has a modern design with a vibrant Retina display.

The specifications of the two models are as follows:

MacBook Air (13-inch, M1) MacBook Air (13-inch, M2) Display 13.3-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel Retina (400 nits brightness) 13.6-inch, 2,560x1,664-pixel Liquid Retina (500 nits brightness) CPU cores 8 8 GPU cores 7 Up to 10 RAM 8GB / 16GB 8GB / 24GB Storage 256GB / 2TB 256GB / 2TB Webcam 720p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Weight 2.8 pounds (1.29 kg) 2.7 pounds (1.24 kg)

Apple has the M1 model still listed on their website for the same price, which can be maxed out to have 16GB of RAM with 2TB of storage for $1,999.

A maxed-out M2 MacBook Air will cost you $2,499 with 24GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and a 10-core GPU.

In terms of design changes, Apple has revamped the newer model with thinner bezels, which makes the laptop look more professional. It also comes in two new color schemes, Midnight and Starlight.

However, the new model has a notch in the middle of the top bezel, which could be a dealbreaker for some. It also doesn't have any additional ports compared to the 2020 model.

The display has not been significantly upgraded either, with a slightly higher resolution that is bigger by 0.3-inches diagonally. This makes it a small upgrade over the M1 model.

Lastly, when the performance of the two models is compared, the newer M2 chip is unexpectedly more powerful and power-efficient than the M1 chip.

The M2 chip will give better performance in resource-intensive tasks such as video editing and animation, which will save users time in rendering and exporting. Meanwhile, in day-to-day tasks, the difference in performance will be negligible.

Verdict

If you are a die-hard fan of Apple products, there is no reason not to buy the new model. However, if you are looking to make a smart purchase, the M1 MacBook Air will do a great job and will last a few more years before becoming outdated. It will also save you a couple of hundred dollars.

If you own the old M1 model and are on the fence about whether the M2 model will be a huge upgrade, it's best to wait for an even newer model to be released.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer

