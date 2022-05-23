5 best graphic cards for video editing in 2022

Video editing is a pretty graphically demanding job. Depending on the overall quality of the video, the PC might require lower to higher-end GPUs specializing in content creation. Depending on the workload, one might require a GTX 1660 or an RTX A6000.

For content creation, Nvidia has its Quadro lineup of GPUs specifically made for workstations. AMD also had its FirePro lineup, which is now dead, and the latter Pro lineup is not doing well against Nvidia either.

These workstation GPUs usually have more VRAM, making them more suitable for content creation than regular GPUs.

Rendering and editing software like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Unity, Maya, Final Cut Pro, PowerDirector 365, Da Vinci Resolve Studio, and Blender are all designed to take advantage of workstation GPUs.

But Nvidia's latest flagship RTX 3090 and 3090Ti hint that in the future, buying only one GPU might be enough for gaming and editing purposes. With that in mind, here are the top 5 GPUs for video editing at various price ranges.

5 best graphic cards for video editing

5) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

Architecture: Turing

Base Clock: 1530 MHz

Memory Capacity: 6GB GDDR5

The GeForce GTX 1660 is built to provide the best, with a stunning performance of award-winning Nvidia Turing architecture. The new GTX 1660 can pull much more performance than the previous generation 6GB GTX 1060. This gaming GPU has 6GB of DDR5 VRAM 8 Gbps memory speed. The base clock is 1530 MHz, and the boost clock is 1785 MHz. This entry-level gaming GPU can also carry out some entry-level video editing tasks.

Starting from $324.95

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti

Architecture: Ampere

Base Clock: 1410 MHz

Memory Capacity: 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti is one of the budget-oriented RTX 3000 series GPUs. Based on Nvidia's Ampere architecture, this GPU has 8 GB of DDR6 memory. It has a base clock of 1410 MHz. This gaming GPU has a total of 4864 CUDA cores divided into Ray Tracing and Tensor cores. Nvidia DLSS uses AI to enhance performance. This is a great mid-range video editing GPU.

Starting from $564.90

3) Nvidia RTX A4000

Architecture: Ampere

Base Clock: 735 MHz

Memory Capacity: 16GB GDDR6

Nvidia RTX A4000 is the most powerful single-slot GPU for professional rendering and video editing. RTX A4000 has 16GB GDDR6 VRAM with error-correction code (ECC). The latest CUDA cores amp up graphics workflows and provide up to 2.7 times more single-precision floating-point (FP32) performance compared to the previous generation Nvidia GPUs.

The second-generation Ray Tracing cores enable hardware-accelerated motion blur and two times faster Ray tracing performance than the previous generation.

Starting from $1129.99

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Architecture: Ampere

Base Clock: 1395 MHz

Memory Capacity: 24GB GDDR6X

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the first RTX 3000 series GPUs released in September 2020. Based on the 2nd generation Nvidia Ampere architecture, this is an absolute beast of a video editing GPU. Nvidia Reflex provides the lowest latency.

Nvidia Encoder, Broadcaster, and Studio make recording, streaming, and editing much easier. The 2nd generation Ray Tracing technology most accurately simulates the path of light and how it acts in real life.

Starting from $1699.99

1) Nvidia RTX A6000

Architecture: Ampere

Base Clock: 1455 MHz

Memory Capacity: 48GB GDDR6

Nvidia RTX A6000 is the world's most powerful visual computing workstation graphics card. A6000 contains 48 gigs of DDR6 memory with an error-correcting code (ECC), which can be doubled up to 96 GB using NVLink. The second-generation Ray Tracing Cores provide:

Huge speedups for rendering movie content.

Virtual prototyping of product designs.

Architectural design evaluations.

Third-generation Tensor Cores use AI to improve DLSS, AI denoising, and improving video editing for selected applications. RTX A6000 is two times more power-efficient than the previous Turing GPUs.

Starting from $4619.00

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by R. Elahi