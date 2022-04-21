5 best streaming software for beginners in 2022

After picking up a proper setup for streaming, a suitable software is the most important thing that is needed next.

Different people are biased towards different streaming software. Some want fewer customization options, more simplicity, and vice-versa. While some people don't mind paying for the software, others wish to enjoy the free ones out there.

There are various streaming software like OBS, Prism, Streamlabs, Gamecaster, vMix, and more. With various YouTubers and articles suggesting different ones, it can be a bit hectic to choose the perfect one for an individual's style and needs. This is where this article might come in handy, as here are the five best streaming software for beginners, compared in detail.

5 best streaming software for beginners include vMix, XSplit Broadcaster, and more

1) vMix

Platforms: Windows, Mac

Price: 1,200 USD

vMix is a popular live streaming software developed by StudioCoast PTY LTD. In addition to vMix streaming software, the company provides various other services like vMix Replay, vMix Social, vMix Call, and more.

vMix lets one add pretty much any video production element like camera, live and recorded audio, social media content, graphics, web content, NDI sources, titles, instant replay, etc. Through this software, produced videos can be livestreamed, recorded, and output from, all simultaneously.

vMix recommends using NVIDIA GPUs for their better capabilities. The software is used for various purposes around the globe, from personal production, streaming, to network TV workflow, and any other requirements. There are tons of features like 13 transition effects, HD virtual sets, built-in audio mixer, live video effects, professional color correction, monitoring tools, etc.

2) Wirecast

Platforms: Windows, Mac

Price: 799 USD

Wirecast is a professional livestreaming software from Telestream, LLC. Wirecast helps with livestreaming high-quality videos on partnered platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, churchstreaming.tv, Twitter, Vimeo, Microsoft Azure, and more.

The software can capture most kinds of elements, including cameras, PPT slides, screensharing, multi-track audio, web feeds, NDI, SDI, SRT, and more. This software supports built-in multistreaming with presets for YouTube, Facebook, RTMP, etc.

Wirecast is used worldwide for worship services, corporate needs, live events, media & broadcasting, live sports, education, brands, content creators, and even government purposes. The software is trusted by big names like the Central Moravian Church, Harvard University, Drumeo, FOX Sports, The Lacrosse Network, France Télévisions, and many more.

3) XSplit Broadcaster

Platforms: Windows, Mac

Price: 200 USD

XSplit Broadcaster is another popular live broadcasting tool from SplitmediaLabs. It is a powerful livestreaming and recording software with limitless customization options.

Users can simply drag, drop, and resize a multitude of media sources like images, videos, GIFs, and web pages. They can also add Skype calls with just a click or screen capture Zoom, Teams, or Discord calls when needed. When moving from OBS, one can use the OBS importer tool to easily import all the required settings.

With XSplit, users can broadcast platforms with native plugins or use Custom RTMP to stream to any platform. One can stream and record multiple outputs at once, as well as use built-in chat plugins or browser sources to add web pages designed for livestreaming alerts.

A few useful features include multi-streaming, screen presets, noise supression, project output, per-screen audio, media slideshow, chroma key threshold, custom transitions, and source marking.

4) Shadowplay

Platforms: Windows

Price: Free

Shadowplay is a screen capturing and streaming software that comes bundled with NVIDIA's GeForce Experience. It is a streaming software with a very easy-to-run, simplistic UI.

Shadowplay is a free software that only requires an NVIDIA GPU to run. Unlike the others on the list, Shadowplay is a streaming software designed specifically for gamers. Sharing high-quality broadcasts to Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube is easier than ever, with support for cameras and custom graphic overlays.

Probably the most unique feature of this software is NVIDIA Highlights, which automatically captures the last 30 seconds of a gameplay and lets users save it in their hard drive or share it on YouTube or Facebook with just a click.

Users can record gameplay up to 8K HDR at 30 frames per second with an RTX 30 series GPU or 4K HDR at 60 frames per second. Shadowplay lets users capture 15 second high-res GIFs and 8K screenshots, and share them instantly on Google, Facebook, Weibo, or Imgur.

5) OBS

Platforms: Windows, Mac, Linux

Price: Free

OBS or Open Broadcaster Software is the most popular capturing and streaming software right now. While the UI might be a bit difficult to handle, it offers a wide range of customizations.

Since OBS is an open source software, it has a large community and receives regular updates, continuously growing for the better. It also supports high-performance real-time video/audio capturing and mixing media from sources like window captures, images, text, browser windows, webcams, capture cards, and more.

The intuitive audio mixer comes with per-source filters such as noise gate, noise suppression, and grain. Taking full control of VST plugin support allows greater editing opportunities. The Streamlined Settings panel gives users access to a variety of configuration options to tweak every aspect of the broadcast or recording.

The Modular 'Dock' UI allows users to rearrange the layout depending on their necessity. Users can also set up an unlimited number of scenes and switch seamlessly between them via custom transitions.

Detailed features of the five best streaming software for beginners are mentioned in the list above. Now one can easily choose a software according to their needs and start their venture as a streamer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan