Valorant guide: How to record your gameplay with OBS Studio

There are times when players have an unbelievable moment in Valorant that they feel like sharing it with everyone else online. However, the problem is, Valorant doesn’t have an in-game solution to record gameplay.

To counter this issue, there are various third-party screen recording solutions that players can use to capture their gameplay. For instance, this article will be using OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), which is completely free and open-source.

Even though the software might feel complicated for beginners at first, the interface is much easier to understand once users get the hang of it. To help with recoding Valorant’s gameplay footage, this article will give an in-depth guide on how to do so.

Recording Valorant gameplay with OBS Studio

If users already have OBS installed, they can skip these steps. For users who do not have OBS Studio on their system, the following are the steps to get it online for free and install it.

Step 1: To get OBS Studio, users need to first go to OBS Project’s official website to get access to their download portal.

Step 2: Download OBS for Windows by clicking on the download option titled “Windows” on the left. After clicking on it the download for OBS Studio will commence and can be found on the user’s system.

Step 3: Open the downloaded setup for OBS and start installing the software on the desired system location.

Once the installation is complete, OBS Studio will be available on their system and can be opened by players to record their Valorant gameplay. However, the software doesn’t come prepared for recording and needs to be set up manually.

The following steps will help users set up OBS Studio to record Valorant gameplay on their system:

Step 1: Right after opening, the first thing users need to do is go to settings present on the bottom-right corner of the software.

Step 2: On opening the settings, users need to go to the Output tab and set the Video Bitrate to 6000 Kbps, Encoder to Hardware, and Audio Bitrate to 256. Also, if users want to change their recording location, they can do so by configuring the save path location in the same settings tab.

Step 3: The next thing users need to visit is the Audio tab and set Desktop Audio to “Disabled.” If users have an audio input device like a microphone, they can add it by setting up the Mic/Auxiliary device in the same tab.

Step 4: The final setting that needs adjustment is in the Video tab and will depend from user to user. Set the base and output resolution of choice, if 1080p then choose 1920x1080 and set Common FPS to 60 to make the capture seem smoother.

Step 5: On making all the changes, users have to press the “Apply” button and save all the changes made.

Step 6: Now click on the “Scene” button on the bottom left corner of the screen, and press the plus icon present under the sources tab beside the scene tab. After clicking the plus icon, a drop-down menu will show up and add, Game Capture and Audio Output Capture. Under the sources tab, two new tabs will be present and need to be set up.

Step 7: Open Valorant on the system and go back to OBS by pressing Alt+Tab. Single click on the Game Capture option and select the mode as “Capture specific window” and select window as “Valorant.exe.”

Step 8: Single click on Audio Output Capture and select the device that is taking Valorant’s audio output.

With everything set up, users can start recording their Valorant gameplay by clicking on the “Start Recording” button present on the bottom-right of OBS Studio. To stop recording, press the Stop Recording button and the recorded video will be saved on the already setup location.

