How Valorant's upcoming Yoru buffs will affect his gameplay

After a long wait, Valorant developers finally put their kind look onto Yoru. The duelist agent is ready to get some significant buffs on his abilities in the upcoming update.

Yoru was the 14th agent in Valorant, which was introduced in the game last January with the arrival of Valorant Episode 2 Act I. However, players were not happy with his utilities, as it was difficult to combine with other agents strategically.

Riot has since tried to make the agent more playable by changing its utilities multiple times. Still, it was not enough. After that, Riot promised to do a complete rework for the Japanese agent in the game.

Finally, the developers are ready to come up with some significant buffs for Yoru. It will surely affect his gameplay after the upcoming update.

Upcoming tweaks to Yoru in Valorant and its affect in the game

With the upcoming update, Yoru is set to get some significant buffs to its abilities. Here is the list of changes that will be made to the Japanese agent:

A clone of Yoru himself will now explode and debuff enemys.

Gatecrash is 20% faster and will have an option to fake a TP.

Reduced Enemy Audio range.

After these changes, Yoru can be helpful to outplay its opponents with some high IQ ability uses. The reduced audio range and faster Gatecrash will make this agent more fluent than earlier. The option of faking the teleport will be helpful to surprise the opponent in the game. These buffs will make this agent more dynamic than it currently is in the game.

Yoru is currently the least picked agent in the game. Players seem to be uncomfortable with this agent in matches. In the ongoing Valorant Champions 2021, Yoru is the only agent (alongside Phoenix) who hasn't been picked by any team yet.

It will be interesting to see after almost a year of its introduction, if Yoru will finally gets the love from players or not.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider