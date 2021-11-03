What happened to the Yoru rework promised by Valorant at the start of Episode 3?

Yoru has been the worst-performing agent in Valorant, with his underwhelming abilities preventing him from being a viable Duelist in the game.

Duelists in Valorant are equipped with all the necessary abilities to take anyone head-on at crucial locations. Currently, the game has a total of five Duelist agents, and among them, Yoru has fared the worst.

Even though Yoru’s abilities are good enough to deceive enemies, his role as a Duelist isn't justified by it.

Yoru has consistently been the only agent in Valorant to have the least pick-rate throughout multiple seasonal acts. However, to change the fate faced by the Duelist, Riot Games promised a rework for Yoru.

Yoru needs an immediate rework to fit in Valorant

The idea of reworking Yoru was first mentioned back in the 3.02 patch notes, but as time went on, the idea seemed to have disappeared completely. However, in the 3.05 patch, Riot Games addressed this situation by reassuring Valorant fans that the rework is still in progress.

Although the rework has been confirmed by Riot Games multiple times since then, no updates have been provided by the developers for a long time.

Two months ago, Reddit user u/chenDawg posted on the Valorant subreddit regarding the 3.05 patch. Many fans shared their concerns about Yoru getting neglected by Riot Games and being seen as a lost cause.

However, that was not the case, as Valorant developer Coleman “Altombre” Palm shared his thoughts on what was really going on in the background. When the concern about Yoru’s rework came up, the developer said:

“We have changes we want to make, we just need resources from other teams to make them happen. When balance changes are just numbers tweaks, we can take it on ourselves - when we have to involve other disciplines (animation, VFX, etc.) it takes time to incorporate it into their already-busy schedule.”

He also expressed his helplessness in the situation, saying:

“It's a bummer for us, too, but we absolutely have changed. We just can't commit to a date that they'll actually ship quite yet.”

It is still unknown when Yoru might be receiving a possible rework. Until then, all players can do is wait it out for the buff that Riot Games plans on bringing to the agent.

