5 most popular Apple devices in 2022

Cupertino-based Apple stuck to its yearly trend and launched some powerful devices this year. All releases from the company in 2022 have turned out to be successful, but few have made a lasting impression on the crowd.

This year, Apple launched various tech products, from laptops to smartwatches to tablets. In short, the company made sure to quench the needs of all kinds of users.

Looking for a concise list featuring popular Apple devices released throughout 2022? This article highlights the top five products from to make your research easier.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Here are the five most popular Apple devices launched in 2022

1) The iPhone 14 series

The iPhone is undoubtedly one of Apple's most successful product brands ever. Unsurprisingly, the company never fails to churn out a new series of iPhone devices yearly. This year, it was the iPhone 14 range, carrying a base variant, a 14 Plus, and two premium variants.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Plus, the premium options in the series, promised better camera output and features, a beautiful Always-On display, a notably better performance due to more powerful chips, and more.

The iPhone 14 is great for anyone looking for a cheaper option, suitable for general purposes. Anyone who prefers a bigger screen can always go for this variant.

2) MacBook Air 2022

Apple launched a new generation of MacBook Air this year. The highlight is the company's latest processor, the next-generation M2 chip. It sets new standards in the performance segment. The notebook also features a brand-new, appealing design, making it astonishingly thin and lightweight.

With the MacBook Air M2, one can expect up to 18 hours of battery life, making it perfect for students and working professionals. The beautiful liquid retina display, advanced camera, and audio features deliver a complete package.

3) iPad Pro 2022

Apple also "supercharged" the powerful iPad Pro with the M2 chip this year, making the device more capable than ever. The all-new iPad Pro (2022) features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU to offer astonishing performance quotients, even on a tablet.

You can pair a Magic Keyboard with the iPad Pro M2 to squeeze a power-packed MacBook-like experience.

Sporting a 12.9-inch liquid retina XDR display, pro cameras, and best-quality network connectivity, the iPad Pro 2022 is ready to face and deliver any tech requirements. Despite its pricey nature, the tablet's features seem to be worth the investment, especially for highly-focused creators and working professionals.

4) Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 was announced at September's Far-Out event and launched soon after. The company undoubtedly invested a major focus into building the next-generation smartwatches for every health-conscious and tech-savvy fan.

The Watch Series 8 features an Always-On, advanced retina display, making it one of the most visually attractive smartwatches. Not only has it become more sturdy, it also comes with powerful new features like temperature sensing.

5) AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The AirPods Pro 2 keeps its promise by offering a next-generation experience in music and audio. Expect it to eliminate your external noise woes, owing to the next-level Active Noise Cancelation and Adaptive Transparency. The battery life on this one has also improved. Hence, one can expect an uninterrupted audio experience of six hours from a single charge.

The new home-grown H2 chip in the AirPods Pro 2 combines with a custom-built driver and amplifier to deliver a surreal bass-rich audio experience. To top it off, the Spatial Audio feature promises to make it more immersive. You can also use touch gestures on the AirPod's stems to trigger playback or phone call options.

The aforementioned products are not the only ones from Apple that were released this year. The list only mentions the five best devices based on the writer's opinions. You may also check out the very versatile iPad (2022) model, the small-yet-powerful iPhone SE (2022), and the premium Watch Ultra, which proved to be impressive launches from the tech giant this year.

