The iPad Pro 6 is a complete overhaul with highly boosted performance and new features, but a similar design to its predecessor. The iPad Pro comes in two sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch, with the only difference being that the bigger model has an improved display.

An M2 Chip on an iPad is something to look forward to as it has only been featured in the MacBook Air M2 so far, which has excellent performance. A new Apple Pencil "experience" has been shown by the company as well, with improved technology that will remove latency and increase precision.

The iPad Pro 6 is a powerhouse with top-notch specifications

Detailed specifications

The 11-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2388 x 1668 at 264 PPI (pixels per inch) and 600 nits max brightness.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a slightly better Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2732 x 2048 at 264 PPI. It also features a 2D backlighting system with 2596 local dimming zones with 1600 nits max HDR brightness.

Both devices have ProMotion technology, a P3 color gamut, True Tone technology, a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, an antireflective coating, and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The 11-inch model has a base RAM of 8GB, and a max capacity of 16GB with storage options ranging from 128GB to 2TB. The 12.9-inch model has a base RAM capacity of 16GB with the same storage options as the smaller version.

The M2 chip in the iPad Pro improves performance by a huge margin (Image via Apple)

The iPad Pro 6 features the M2 chip, which debuted with the MacBook Air M2 and proved to be super fast and efficient. With the power requirements of an iPad, it can only be expected to perform even better with increased battery performance. Apple claims the iPad Pro can be used continuously for more than nine hours before needing to be charged.

The tech giant has claimed 15% faster CPU performance, 35% faster GPU performance, and 50% more memory bandwidth, which will help with multitasking and graphically intensive tasks. Moreover, the CPU also improves the Neural Engine by 40% for advanced machine-learning tasks.

The latest iPad features WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, which will improve speeds by up to 30%. It will also increase AirDrop speeds and add support for simultaneous dual bands. Cellular models of the iPad Pro will also have support for 5G.

Cameras

The cameras have been highly improved (Image via Apple)

Thanks to the M2 chip in the iPad Pro 6, the image-signal processing has improved tremendously, which will enhance video recording. The rear panel has a 12MP wide camera and an Ultra Wide 10MP camera with 125-degree FOV. The system support 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom.

The cameras feature Autofocus, Smart HDR 4, Wide Color Capture, Lens Correction (Ultra Wide), Advanced Red-eye Correction, Photo Geotagging, Burst Mode, and Auto Image Stabilization.

The iPad Pro 6 is capable of recording 4K videos at 60 FPS and ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30FPS. The video recording features time-lapse with stabilization, Extended Dynamic Range, Cinematic Video Stabilization, Continuous Autofocus Video, Playback Zoom, Audio Zoom, and Stereo Recording.

The front-facing 12MP Ultra Wide TrueDepth Camera has a 122-degree FOV with Advanced Bokeh and Depth Control, Smart HDR 4, 1080p recording at 60 FPS, Time‑lapse with Stabilization, Cinematic Video Stabilization, Retina Flash, Burst Mode, and Auto Image Stabilization.

Release date and price

The two sizes of the iPad Pro 6 (Image via Apple)

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 6 models will be available for consumers to buy from October 26 onwards, but they can be pre-ordered right now.

Both models will come in two finishes, Silver and Space Gray. The 11-inch model starts at $799 that comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, whereas the 2TB version with 16GB RAM and cellular connectivity comes for $2,099.

The 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099 that comes with 128GB storage and 16GB RAM, while the top-spec model with 2TB storage, 16GB RAM, and cellular connectivity costs $2,399.

