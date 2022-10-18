Apple has announced the iPad 10 and it's quite different from its predecessor, in a good way. The tenth-generation iPad will introduce unprecedented changes and a massive design overhaul. Moreover, it boasts numerous specification bumps.

Usually, only the processor is upgraded for the annual iPad release, as seen in previous years. However, this time around, there has been an upgrade in every department. The redesigned iPad comes in four different colors and is more affordable than ever.

iPad 10 comes with an A14 Bionic chip, upgraded cameras, a Liquid Retina display, and more

Specifications

The latest iPad comes with a Liquid Retina display. It is 10.9-inches in size and LED backlit with IPS technology. It comes at a resolution of 2360 x 1640 at 264 PPI (pixels per inch), 500 nits of maximum brightness, and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating to uphold its maintenance.

The Apple iPad 10 packs an A14 Bionic chip, which is 20% faster than the ninth generation iPad's A13 Bionic. The neural engine of the A14 Bionic is 80% faster than its predecessor, with twice as many cores that will help with multitasking. Thanks to the A14 chip, the efficiency of the iPad is also higher than ever, allowing more than nine hours of continuous use.

The iPad 10 features WiFi 6, which is 30% faster with simultaneous dual band support and faster AirDrop. Coupled with that, the cellular models have support for 5G.

Design

The Magic Keyboard Folio connected to the iPad (Image via Apple)

Apple calls it an "all-screen" design because of the increased screen size without any change in the overall device structure.

Due to these changes, the company is expecting it to be used more horizontally than vertically. In that regard, the front-facing camera has been shifted to the middle of the right bezel rather than the top.

The power button has now been shifted to the top of the device, which also houses the touch ID. There are speaker grills at both the top and bottom for an improved hearing experience. The volume buttons remain intact on the right side of the device. Unfortunately, Apple has discontinued the headphone jack for their iPad devices.

Apart from that, the Magic Keyboard Folio is an accessory for the iPad which has full-sized keys with 1mm of travel. It includes a large trackpad with all the gestures of the usual Notebook. Moreover, it has a 14-key function row comprising of quick actions, such as volume control and display brightness. The keyboard connects magnetically via the Smart Connector and doesn't require any charging.

The most surprising change is the adoption of a USB-C connector. The iPad 10 will no longer continue with the lightning connector due to a law passed by the EU to standardize USB-C. This trend is expected to continue in the future for more Apple devices.

Cameras

The positioning of the front-facing camera (Image via Apple)

Both the cameras on the iPad 10 have been tremendously improved. The rear-facing camera is capable of 4K video recording at 60 FPS, with video image stabilization, cinematic video stabilization, and continuous autofocus.

The 12MP wide camera has an aperture of f/1.8, can zoom up to 5x digitally, and is capable of Smart HDR 3, Panorama, Photo Geotagging, and Burst mode.

The front-facing camera has a 122-degree field of view thanks to the landscape 12MP Ultra Wide capability. Boasting an aperture of f/2.4, it is also capable of Smart HDR 3. The device can effortlessly record 1080p videos in 60 FPS and Extended Dynamic Range videos for up to 30 FPS.

It comes with Auto Image Stabilization, Lens Correction, Retina Flash, Cinematic Video Stabilization, and Burst Mode.

Release date and price

iPad 10 is the most affordable iPad by the company (Image via Apple)

The latest iPad 10 will be available in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow from October 26. It's reasonably priced, starting at $449 for the 64GB model and $749 for the 256GB model with cellular connectivity.

Poll : 0 votes