Apple might be forced to adopt USB-C for iPhone 16, as EU passes law to standardize universal connector

A majority consensus of the European Parliament voted for companies to adopt a standard USB-C charger and discontinue other types, such as Apple's Lightning port. A staggering 602 lawmakers voted for the plan, with only 13 against and eight abstaining.

This puts Apple in a tough spot as this is its Lighting to USB cable, which is incompatible with USB-C. All of Apple's devices use the same cable, including the iPhone, AirPods, and iPads. However, by the end of 2024, the company must migrate to USB-C as a common charging port for all its devices.

Apple has until the end of 2024 to switch to a USB-C cable

The USB-C port will be made a "common port" and a world-first statute which will particularly impact Apple. The tech behemoth is one of the only large manufacturers that hasn't adopted the USB-C port for its devices.

All devices must comply with the law by the end of 2024, but laptops will have a longer time to make the switch. The commission also stated that a set standard for wireless charging will also be determined in the future.

A press release was issued by the European Parliament after the vote:

"By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops. The new law, adopted by plenary on Tuesday with 602 votes in favour, 13 against and 8 abstentions, is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and to empower consumers to make more sustainable choices."

An exception will be made for smaller devices, including smart watches, health trackers, and sports equipment. This is because such devices are simply too small to offer a USB-C port. Hence, it's possible that the Watch Series will not conform to the change.

Some rumors stated that the company had already begun testing the iPhone 13s with the USB-C port in May 2022. Moreover, the company was also rumored to be testing an adapter that would let future Apple devices work with accessories designed for the current legal Lightning connector.

This change was proposed by the European Commission last year to cut down on environmental waste and save consumers up to $247 million a year by avoiding the need to buy a different charger for each device. Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said today:

"The common charger will simplify the lives of Europeans, no more obsolete chargers piling up in drawers, reducing costs for citizens."

Users can expect Apple devices to be released in the second half of 2023 to feature USB-C, including the iPhone 15 (name yet to be determined). AirPods and other accessories.

