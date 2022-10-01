Is the iPhone 13 worth buying in 2022?

The iPhone 13 is no longer the latest generation, with the 14th now available worldwide. This certainly makes the former much more interesting for a number of reasons. While the iPhone 14 is better and features several improvements, the previous one and its variants remain viable in 2022.

The iPhone 13 was released in the fall of 2021 with different variants and has since sold very well. It comes with all the advancements that consumers can identify with Apple's flagship product. It performed exceedingly well, but with that being said, it's no longer the current one, and questions do arise over its viability.

The iPhone 13 will still be an excellent investment in 2021 partly due to the specifications it packs. Users will also be able to secure some potential discounts by going with a variant that can make it even more attractive. Let's take a look at what a buyer can expect from their device if they do decide to purchase it.

The iPhone 13 remains a strong force in the market despite having completed a year in circulation

Like the 12th generation, the iPhone 13 was released in multiple variants, including a mini version. The flagship products started their sales in mid-September 2021 and have since sold in great numbers. What makes the device so viable in 2022 is the processor it possesses.

All variants of the 13th generation come with the A15 Bionic chip, with the Pro and Pro Max versions having an extra core. The A15 Bionic is also present in the base version of the iPhone 14.

While the 14th generation has received an upgrade in the number of cores, the iPhone 13 will have no shortage of power or performance.

Apple's flagship devices are known for having specifications that tend to be ahead of time. The 14th generation might have received upgrades, but the previous one is not a weak device, by any margin.

The variants come in three display sizes, with the mini having a 5.4" screen. All of them have a high-resolution Super Retina XDR OLED panel and up to 1200 nits of brightness.

Getting to the cameras, the iPhone 13 and its mini variant have the same three-lens setup, with one in front and two in the back. There were rough edges initially, but upgrades have improved the cameras massively. It features the same advanced computational technology used by the cameras in the 14th generation.

While the iPhone 14 certainly performs better, it doesn't mean that the iPhone 13 is weak by today's standards. Any potential purchase will have more value because the variants will also have discounts, which Apple provides on older generations after a new one is released.

Moreover, Apple has also discontinued the mini variant with the iPhone 14. Buyers will have to go with the third-generation iPhone SE if they want to go for smaller screens. The 13th-generation mini is the most up-to-date choice that one can get if they desire to get the variant.

The 13th generation can still pack a punch in terms of expected performance, with the A15 Bionic exceeding all expectations. The processor has been one of the top performers in terms of benchmark scores, and Apple has further enhanced it with more work in the software department.

Despite the iPhone 14 being the current release, there won't be any discounts available on the model anytime soon. While the cost comes with improvements, any user can manage the upgrades relatively well. Picking the older variant with some discounts will be well worth someone's resources in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes