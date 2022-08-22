Is the iPhone SE worth it in 2022?

The iPhone SE line of devices has been an attempt by Apple to mix functionality with a tighter budget. The smaller devices come with several features, as seen on Apple's more premium flagship line of mobiles.

When one talks about the SE line of devices, one can find three different generations of them standing in 2022. While the 3rd generation, released earlier this year, has some fantastic features, it also has its limitations in several areas.

This raises an important question - is it worth spending a lot of money on the SE series when some of its major disadvantages are overshadowed by options in a similar price range?

Over the years, Apple has provided some fantastic devices to the world that have helped establish it as a leader in the industry. The company has innovated to reduce the cost element as there has always been a reputation for premium costs associated with its devices.

The iPhone SE isn't cheap, and some argue that there are cheaper options that can do the same job it does. Having said that, the smartphone has certain strengths, and it gains potential value, especially for someone who wants to enter the Apple ecosystem.

The iPhone SE line of devices comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses

When Apple launched the iPhone SE series, it might not have estimated the smaller device's success. After all, the screen sizes of phones are getting bigger than ever as users want them to serve different functions. Yet, the SE line has kept its market position, with Apple releasing the 3rd generation earlier in 2022.

Wholesome Wrestling Fan @BadTakeJustin I have spent most of the day deciding on a minimalist phone a non starter with flip phones is no spotify. the best balance I could find was the Iphone SE 3rd Gen. Small screen, limited features. Researching this made me realize this is a fascinating and maybe big market. hmmm I have spent most of the day deciding on a minimalist phone a non starter with flip phones is no spotify. the best balance I could find was the Iphone SE 3rd Gen. Small screen, limited features. Researching this made me realize this is a fascinating and maybe big market. hmmm

The article also focuses on the 3rd generation for a few simple reasons. With the launch of the 3rd generation, the supply of the earlier ones becomes questionable. Even if one can get their hands on it, there will be other question marks about potential support in the hardware and software department.

Additionally, the specifications of both the first and second generations will feel outdated compared to other brands in the same range. In their case, the answer to the question of its worth becomes automatically irrelevant to a large extent.

The biggest strength of the iPhone SE 3rd generation is its processor, which boasts the same A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13. Apple has been able to power up the A15 to such a level that it is among the best mobile phone processors in recent times. Whether playing games or using multiple apps simultaneously, it gets the job done quickly.

To put it into perspective, an iPhone 13 will cost more than twice what the iPhone SE costs, yet the latter will offer the same processor. While this will seem amazing, the latter sacrifices screen size to fit into the budget. However, this also makes it preferable for users who want their mobile devices to be smaller in size.

Another substantial area of the device is its capability to take excellent photos. The A15 directly contributes to this, along with the excellent lens on the device. It has certain limitations compared to a device like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the latter also costs significantly more.

Despite being a single lens, Apple has tried to provide as many features as possible to ensure that users don't get their hands cramped. One bummer is the absence of the night mode, which should have been included.

Batteries have become an integral part of mobile devices, and Apple has increased efficiency further with the release of the third generation. The A15 has proven to be very efficient regarding resource management, which directly leads to power conservation. However, the overall capacity is less than 2,000 mAh, which could drain very quickly by playing video games.

Conclusion

The iPhone SE is worth it despite having a few minor issues. Most importantly, it's even more valid in 2022 given its 5G capabilities, and becomes a good pick for someone who doesn't have a big budget but wants to get into the Apple ecosystem.

The 3rd generation has many positives and few negatives, some of which can be ignored most of the time. While pocket-sized devices might not be the choice for everyone, it hasn't hurt the device's sales. There's nothing to suggest why someone shouldn't look to pick up the iPhone SE in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan