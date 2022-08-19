iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series release date leaked: Expected specs, design, price, and more

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series release date has reportedly been leaked via internal sources. Apple is making daily headlines with its upcoming iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura beta launches. Experts have also published frequent speculations, leaks, and reveals about the upcoming Apple devices.

But right now, both Apple and its fans are looking forward to the iPhone 14 launch event. In this event, Apple will unveil its latest iPhone series, the Apple Watch Series 8, the iOS 16 stable version, the watchOS 9, and the rumored Apple Watch SE.

It has already been assumed that the launch event will be in early September, the usual time for new iPhone launch events.

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series will reportedly launch on September 7

In a recent Bloomberg post, Apple expert Mark Gurman mentioned that Apple would organize the launch event for its upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series smartphones on September 7 this year. However, a previous report by Gurman mentioned that the launch event could be held on September 13.

According to Gurman, during these times, when people are still trying to recover from "inflation and a shaky economy," Apple has chosen a risky time to launch their latest iPhone lineup. But the last quarter has been pretty good for Apple. While the overall smartphone market faced a decline, Apple's sales charts were still going up.

Gurman also added in his report that the company had asked store workers to gear up for an event on September 16. However, no further details have been provided.

Starting with the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro announcement on September 7, Apple has planned a few exciting launches, including the latest iPad Pro M2, entry-level iPad, and new Macs, for October this year.

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series specs, design, and price

This year, iPhones will come in four variants. Apple is finally reviving its iPhone Max version from 2018. It was last seen in the iPhone XS Max, after which the Pro variant and the Max variant combined together in the iPhone 11 Pro Max. In the September 7 event, Apple will reportedly launch iPhone 14, Max, Pro, and Pro Max.

Various leaks, rumors, and speculations have been released about the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series. The most highlighted feature of the iPhone 14 is its design, which is expected to get rid of the infamous notch in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants.

The Pro models will now flaunt a pill-shaped notch as they will be powered by Apple's latest bionic A16 chips. On the other hand, iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be powered by the bionic A15 chip from the previous year. These two base variants will also feature the iPhone 12 Pro camera system.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are supposed to have a significantly better camera system. A minor battery upgrade will also be seen in the iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 14 announcement/shipping date may be earlier than iPhone 13/12, which could be one of the reasons why Apple offered a positive outlook for 3Q22 from the last earnings call.



bloom.bg/3K4btdA (1/2)The iPhone 14 announcement/shipping date may be earlier than iPhone 13/12, which could be one of the reasons why Apple offered a positive outlook for 3Q22 from the last earnings call.

In the display section, the iPhone 14 Pro models may flaunt a 120Hz display, which will also support an always-on display. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series are rumored to have a titanium frame, replacing their old steel one. Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Apple would increase the price of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lineup by 15%.

Now that the release date has been leaked, fans will surely have a hard time holding their patience for the latest iPhone release.

