iOS 16 beta 6: More control over battery indicator, other features, and how to install

Apple first announced iOS 16 alongside MacOS 13 Ventura at the World Wide Developers' Conference, held in June 2022. Since then, new iOS, iPad, and macOS have gone through several developmental stages, surprising fans with new features.

iOS 16 beta 6 is finally here, exactly a week after the iOS 16 beta 5 launched. Beta 5 first brought the battery indicator feature to iOS 16, an essential feature previously only available on devices such as Android, Windows, Symbian, Java, etc.

The latest iOS 16 beta 6 is set to change iOS even further. It will be interesting to see what more Apple has in its bag.

iOS 16 beta six has launched: Every new feature and how to install it

Apple has finally launched iOS 16 beta 6 alongside iPadOS 16 beta 6, watchOS 9 beta 6, tvOS 16 beta 6, and HomePodOS 16 beta 6. Apple users know that as beta versions of iOS get closer to a stable release date, the size of the install package reduces.

The pattern remains the same here: iOS 16 beta 6 is a minor iOS 16 beta update, taking only 426.5 MB. The build number for this update is 20A5349b. The 'b' at the end of the build number indicates that the iOS 16 beta is getting close to its final stable build.

This article will summarize all the new features and how to download and install the iOS 16 beta 6 on any iPhone.

New features in iOS 16 beta 6

Users can turn off the battery percentage indicator while in low power mode. The battery percentage indicator in iOS 16 beta 5 is used to turn on automatically.

Users can customize their wallpaper directly after clicking the customize button without annoying prompts.

The Now Playing section on the lock screen has a smoother animation while transitioning from the mini version to the full-sized version.

Speaking of the Now Playing section, the rewind and fast-forward buttons in the mini version can now be held down to skip through a track.

If users tap the customize button while changing their lock screen image, it will take them to the All photos sections instead of Featured photos.

These were all the changes that were added to iOS 16 beta 6. Compared to the major changes that users saw in the beta 5 version, the beta 6 version focuses on some minor ones.

Some users were annoyed with the new battery indicator, as they preferred the minimal aesthetic of the status bar. Keeping this in mind, the development team removed the permanent battery percentage indicator when the phone is in low power mode.

iPhone models that support iOS 16

Since some older iPhones are not compatible with iOS 16, it will only be available in these iPhone models:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

How to install iOS 16 beta 6 on any compatible iPhone

iOS 16 beat 6 is now available as a public beta. If your iPhone is mentioned in the list above, you can download iOS 16 beta 6 by following these steps:

Go to beta.apple.com and login with an Apple ID.

Download the beta configuration profile.

Open the 'Settings' app on your iPhone.

Tap on 'Profile Downloaded.'

Tap on 'Install' at the top right corner, and agree to the terms and conditions. Your phone will automatically reboot after a successful installation of the beta profile.

Go to 'Settings' > 'General' > 'Software Update.'

The 'iOS 16 Public Beta' will now be available for download.

Beta testers may encounter several bugs in the operating system, so it is recommended to read the terms and conditions before installing the iOS 16 beta.

