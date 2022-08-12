iOS 16 beta 5: Battery indicator in iPhone, new features, release date, supported models, and more

iOS 16 beta 5 has finally launched, only about ten days after the launch of iOS 16 beta 4. This new beta comes with features like battery indicator on the notification bar, a redesigned now playing section, music app, and more screenshot options.

iOS 16 beta 5: All new features and more

iOS 16 beta 5 brought some cool new features. Here is a list of all the new features available in the latest iOS 16 beta.

New features

The battery icon status bar now shows the battery percentage. Users can turn this feature on from the settings. However, this feature is not available in the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, ‌iPhone 11‌, or ‌iPhone‌ XR (possibly due to the smaller display size).

The iPhone has a louder and more distinct sound when ringing the device via the FindMy app.

The same new sound will also play when pinging an iPhone using an Apple Watch.

iOS 16 beta 3 added a full-sized lock screen music player 'Now Playing,' and the fifth beta added a live mini version of the music player.

Lock screen wallpapers now don't have the perspective zoom feature, but this may be made available once again in a future beta.

In the music app, the Lossless and Dolby Atmos indicators are now displayed right beside the music genre instead of below the play and shuffle buttons.

After users edit a screenshot and press done, there is now a 'copy and delete' option alongside the usual options.

The Emergency SOS feature has been renamed to Emergency Call. Users can send an Emergency Call by holding or pressing the power button repeatedly.

How can users install iOS 16 beta 5?

iOS 16 beta 5 is not a public beta, so end users cannot install this beta on their devices yet.

A beta tester is tasked with sending feedback about bugs, features, and the overall user experience to Apple. Users may face various issues and bugs in iOS 16 beta 5. Hence, installing the beta without understanding the disadvantages is not recommended.

iOS 16 stable version release date

iOS 16 was first announced at the Apple World Wide Developers' Conference in June 2022. The first beta was released soon after the announcement, and the first public beta was launched on July 11. Following the launch schedule of iOS 15, it was publicly released on September 20, 2021, only six days after the launch of the iPhone 13 series (September 14).

The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September this year, so iOS 16 is expected to launch within seven days of the iPhone 14 series.

iOS 16 supported devices

iOS 16 will be coming to these iPhone models:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Usually, the latest iOS and iPadOS launch at the same time. But things are going to be different this year, as the iPadOS launch has allegedly been postponed due to some issues with the Stage Manager feature. This year's iPadOS will launch in October alongside the new iPad hardware.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish