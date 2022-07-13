5 best gaming headset to buy under $100 in 2022

A decent gaming headset is essential to fully enjoy any video game. Currently, several renowned brands like Razer, Logitech, Steelseries, Corsair, Cooler Master, and HyperX are competing with each other to provide the best gaming headsets at low prices. Many of these offer 7.1 surround sound, THX Spatial Audio, Dolby DTS Headphone:X, and much more.

There are many things to consider before buying a gaming headset, such as: channels, connectivity options, lighting schemes, frequency response range, impedance, and noise-cancellation options. It can get confusing to narrow down on a good gaming headset, with so many things to consider. To help gamers choose, here are the top 5 gaming headsets for under $100.

5 best gaming headset under $100: Specs, special features, and prices

1) Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed is a wireless successor to the Logitech G335, a pretty popular gaming headset. The 40 mm drivers have a frequency response range of 20Hz-20KHz, with 36 Ω impedance. It is also certified by Discord for crystal clear comms. The cardioid mic attached to this headset gives a decent peformance.

Low-latency, high-performance Lightspeed wireless technology provides 33 hours of battery life and up to 12 meters of wireless range. On-ear controls help with better accessibility. With an adjustable, reversible headband and only weighing in at just 263 grams, this is a very comfortable gaming headset.

Priced at $79.99

2) HyperX Cloud II Wireless

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is the wireless version of the ever-popular Cloud II. The 53mm dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets provide a next-level hearing experience. They have a frequency response range of 15Hz–20kHz and 60 Ω impedance. The bi-directional, noise-cancelling, Electret condenser microphone (ECM) works very well.

With 2.4GHz wireless connectivity covers up to 20 meters of area and has a 30-hour battery backup. Users can charge it with a 0.5m USB cable. This 309 grams lightweight headset has HyperX signature memory foam and premium leatherette cover for ultimate comfort. The Cloud II Wireless is great for work-from-home and online education purposes as well. The 7.1 surround sound can be toggled for better positional audio.

Priced at $89.99

3) Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB is the best model in the Kraken series of gaming headphones. Its 50 mm custom-tuned drivers come with 20Hz–20KHz frequency response range and 32Ω impedance. The Unidirectional ECM boom microphone has active noise-cancellation.

Cooling gel-infused earcup cushions provide long-term comfort, while the rigid aluminum and steel construction ensures durability. The Razer Chroma RGB panels have 16.8 million colors, countless patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects. Kraken Ultimate is a Discord-certified gaming headphone that supports THX Spatial Audio activated via Razer Synapse 3.

Priced at $65.55

4) SteelSeries Arctis 5

The Arctis 5 belongs to the well-known Arctis series gaming headphones from SteelSeries. It is powered by 40mm neodymium drivers with 20Hz – 22KHz frequency response range and 32Ω impedance. The retractable bidirectional microphone has noise cancelation.

On-ear-cup controls allow for better accessibility. Users can pair it with a USB ChatMix Dial to perfectly balance the game and chat audio without leaving the game. Arctis lets users experience the next generation of DTS’ renowned surround sound with DTS Headphone:X 2.0. These gaming headphones come with dual-zone Prism RGB illuminated earcups

Priced at $99.00

5) Cooler Master MH670 Wireless

The MH670 Wireless is a great pair of headphones belonging to the MH series of gaming headphones from Cooler Master, and is a successor to the MH650. The 50mm drivers have 15Hz–25KHz and 20Hz – 20KHz frequency response ranges in wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes, respectively. It has 32Ω impedance.

The Cooler Master MH670 Wireless comes with rigid steel, plastic headbands for durability, and PU leather-foam cushions for comfort. The detachable flexible omni-directional microphone has a frequency range of 50-18,000Hz. Users can toggle the physical virtual 7.1 surround sound switch to experience the ultimate hearing experience.

Priced at $89.00

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

