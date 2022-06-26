7 best budget VR headsets of 2022

Currently, the VR headset craze has reached its peak. With games like Half-Life: Alyx, Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, Skyrim VR, and Beat Saber, everyone is trying to get into the VR gaming scene. Also, channels like Drumsy, JoshDub, and EddieVR are gaining popularity by playing VR Chat.

Even Apple is expected to launch its own AR/VR headsets by next year. While more and more brands like HTC, Sony, HP, Valve, and Oculus are getting into making the best VR headsets, it is regrettable to see how high most of them are priced.

Seven pocket-friendly VR headsets: Prices, specs, and more

1) PlayStation VR

To get into VR gaming at a low price, PlayStation VR is a good option. Those with a PS4 or PS5 can play VR games on them using the PlayStation VR headset.

The complete set includes a motion-sensing PS Camera and PlayStation Move controller(s). The former is necessary to use the VR headset, but gamers can also use DualShock controllers instead of PlayStation Move.

They should not expect a PC-like high graphical performance from this headset, but it succeeds in providing the overall VR gaming experience.

Priced at $319.00

2) HP Reverb G2

The Reverb G2 is the second generation of VR devices from HP. It has significant performance and design improvements over its predecessor, HP Reverb. HP has manufactured this headset to provide a decent PC VR gaming experience in the budget segment.

With dual mura-free 2160x2160p LCD panels, the Reverb G2 provides a complete immersive gameplay experience. It has four cameras attached to the headset for more accurate motion tracking. The speakers, designed by Valve, provide a best-in-class audio experience.

Priced at $579.00

3) Oculus Rift S

Between the two VR headset manufacturing giants, Oculus and HTC, the former has some decent budget options, which HTC completely lacks. The Oculus Rift S was one such budget headset.

As of 2021, it has been officially discontinued, as Meta didn't want a VR device that was only usable with PCs.

But it is still available on some e-commerce sites, and any interested buyer can get one at a reasonable price on Craigslist or any other used product marketplace. Co-developed by Lenovo and Meta, the Rift S comes with a redesigned halo headband for comfort and proper fit even during intense physical activity in action games.

Priced at $442.52

4) Meta Quest 2

On 28 October 2021, Meta announced that starting with Oculus Quest, the brand name would be changed to Meta. Even the brand name from Oculus Home, Venue, Friends, and Profile will be altered to Horizon.

It was part of Meta's Metaverse plan, designing a VR world for everything from fun, fitness, and work.

Meta Quest 2 is Meta's first big step towards the Metaverse, as users can now enjoy VR goodness on either PC or smartphones. The soft strap and redesigned controllers add better ergonomics and accessibility. Meta Quest 2 has 1832 x 1920p dual displays with up to 90Hz fast refresh rate.

With Six Degrees of Freedom (6DOF) technology, movement tracking is much more accurate. The 3D positional audio gives the best surround sound experience.

Priced at $399.00

5) HP Reverb

HP Reverb is the predecessor to Reverb G2, a cheaper and lower-spec option. This VR headset has dual front-facing cameras compared to the quad cams of G2.

Two 2160x2160p 90Hz LCD 2.89" displays with 114° field of view and pulse backlight technology provide a fantastic VR experience.

The integrated spatial audio and the dual smart assistant take its audio capabilities to a new level. The Six Degrees of Freedom (6DOF) motion tracking technology tracks every movement accurately.

Weighing even less than a pound, its compact design and detachable face mask padding ensure supreme comfort.

Priced around $349.00

6) Google Daydream View 2nd Gen

As the name suggests, Google Daydream View 2nd Gen is the 2nd and latest addition to Google's Daydream View series of VR headsets. Though it was launched in 2017, it is still one of the best virtual reality headsets for smartphones in the current market.

The soft, breathable fabric cover, combined with its super lightweight, ensures a comfortable user experience even in long gaming and video-watching sessions. The 360-degree panoramic view takes daily content consumption to a new level.

While this VR headset is also rare in the new peripherals market, buyers can easily grab one from Amazon Renewed or Craigslist for a cheap price.

Priced around $47.24

7) Nintendo Labo

While PC, PlayStation, and even smartphone users are getting to enjoy VR games, Nintendo has also made a VR headset for Switch users. A standalone retail pack of the headset is not available, but it comes in different kits.

Nintendo Labo is a series of interactive DIY kits for different Nintendo Switch games. Much like Google cardboard, these kits are made of heavy-duty cardboard, and users must craft these easy-to-make peripherals before using them.

There is a camera kit, robot kit, elephant kit, and many more. Labo primarily targets the little ones, allowing them to have some VR fun.

Priced around $61.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

