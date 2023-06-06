10 major highlights of Apple Vision Pro VR headset

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 has announced an AR/VR headset called Apple Vision Pro that coherently blends the digital and real world. It is set to be a remarkable way to submerge yourself in entertainment. The world is at its feet as the American company expects to usher in the era of spatial computing.

Following the unveiling of the Apple Vision Pro VR headset, let's dive into the major highlights of the device.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

VisionOS, 3D camera, and 8 other highlights of Apple Vision Pro VR headset

1) VisionOS

This VisionOS is Apple's first-ever spatial operating system. It boasts a plethora of exceptional features, including the ability to navigate with your eyes, tap on a surface to select, and flick in the air to scroll. You can also use your voice for commands.

The apps installed in VisionOS have dimensions. They react to light and cast shadows.

2) In-built 3D camera

Allie K. Miller @alliekmiller



…and a scene straight out of Black Mirror.



Could absolutely see some weddings hiring a Vision Pro guest to just wear this headset the whole time so the wedding couple can relive the event for decades Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first 3D camera.…and a scene straight out of Black Mirror.Could absolutely see some weddings hiring a Vision Pro guest to just wear this headset the whole time so the wedding couple can relive the event for decades Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first 3D camera. …and a scene straight out of Black Mirror. Could absolutely see some weddings hiring a Vision Pro guest to just wear this headset the whole time so the wedding couple can relive the event for decades 😂 https://t.co/ivl0ir4Co9

The Vision Pro is Apple's first-ever 3D camera. You can now capture photos and videos with remarkable depth using the device. Your living room becomes a gallery, and panoramas wrap around you as if you're right where you took the pictures.

The apps feel like they're in your vicinity, as you're not constrained by the display. The experiences also expand in three dimensions, and the visuals fill your entire space spectacularly.

3) Cinematic experiences

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave Here's what Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro will look like

Here's what Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro will look likehttps://t.co/duyTAywQn0

The Apple Vision Pro brings the scale and fascination of a cinema to your current location. It can automatically darken and cast a beautiful glow into the room. More importantly, you can make the screen as large as you want.

You can bring in a beautiful environment and make your screen feel about 100 feet wide. The facial audio surrounds you and makes you feel like you're a part of the action.

4) The perfect workspace and gameplay experience

Create the ideal workspace irrespective of the location (Image via Apple)

You can create the ideal workspace wherever you are with the Apple Vision Pro. The internet comes to life on a grand scale. The texts are clear and simple to read.

Additionally, surfing the web on it feels fresh, and Safari expands to show all of your open tabs. You can also arrange your preferred Apple apps however you want and work across them seamlessly.

It's not just about work, though, as you can also play your favorite games with an immersive experience. Simply plug in your PlayStation 5 controller to play on a huge screen with remarkable audio.

5) FaceTime in Apple Vision Pro

Skeeva @skeeva Thread 2/8



The Vision Pro gives you unlimited screen real estate and lets you run Apple native apps in the room you are standing in. Including apps like Facetime. The headset will create a life-like avatar of you to present in video calls. Thread 2/8The Vision Pro gives you unlimited screen real estate and lets you run Apple native apps in the room you are standing in. Including apps like Facetime. The headset will create a life-like avatar of you to present in video calls. https://t.co/SWZ6MpgRzK

The FaceTime app is revolutionary, but it looks and sounds more spectacular on the Apple Vision Pro. People are life-sized, and with the spatial audio feature, you can hear them as if they're right in front of you.

An advanced machine learning approach is used to represent you realistically when you're on FaceTime. Conversations are more natural, and collaborating can become more efficient.

6) Compact design

The Apple Vision Pro features a compact and sleek design (Image via Apple)

Despite its high-level technology, the Apple Vision Pro is remarkably compact and elegant. The cameras and sensors see the outside world through a lens made of 3D laminated glass. It seamlessly transitions into a lightweight aluminum alloy frame that gently curves to wrap around your face.

Its headband is 3D knitted, so it provides breathability, cushioning, and stretch. More importantly, the battery is powerful while being lightweight.

7) Micro OLED display

The Apple Vision Pro has a built-in micro OLED display system (Image via Apple)

Given how sharply your eyes see the world, the Apple Vision Pro has a built-in micro OLED display system.

It packs 23 million pixels into two panels while fitting 64 pixels into the same area as one iPhone pixel. It can give you unparalleled clarity, color, and HDR, as it's more than a 4K TV for each eye.

8) Spatial audio system

The Vision Pro comes with an advanced spatial audio system (Image via Apple)

The Vision Pro also comes with Apple's most advanced spatial audio system.

Personalized sound can be delivered directionally to your ear, and the audio ray tracing uses sophisticated sensors to understand the materials and objects in your room. Hence, the sound will feel like it's coming from the world around you.

9) Expand the environment

Transform your space into a beautiful environment using the Apple Vision Pro (Image via Apple)

With Apple Vision Pro, you can transform your space into beautiful environments that extend beyond the dimensions of your room. You can watch a movie on a huge screen in a beautiful setting, regardless of where you are.

The device has multiple cameras to track your environment and illuminate your room in the dark.

10) M2 and R1 chips

The Vision Pro comes with a new R1 chip and an M2 chip (Image via Apple)

The Vision Pro comes with a new R1 chip, which processes sensor data at a phenomenally fast rate and virtually eliminates lag. It perfectly complements the phenomenal performance of the device's M2 chip.

According to Apple, the revolutionary dual-chip design is imperative to power a spatial computer like the Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro will reportedly cost $3,499. It is anticipated to launch early in 2024 in the US market, with more nations getting it later in the year.

