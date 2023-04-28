Apple's iPhone is one of the most sought-after smartphones on the market due to its sleek design, high-quality camera, and user-friendly interface. The iPhone has a variety of powerful features that enhance its functionality and usability, making the device an indispensable item for everyday use. With each new version of iOS, Apple introduces new tweaks that enhance the user experience. These features are often located in the settings app and can be difficult for new users to find.

This article will list 10 amazing features of Apple phones that you probably did not know about.

10 hidden iPhone features, including Siri shortcuts, Facetime captions, and customized vibrations

Here is a non-exhaustive list of ten hidden iPhone features that can enhance your productivity:

1) Hidden trackpad

If you have an iPhone 6S or later, you can use 3D Touch to turn your keyboard into a trackpad. Simply press down on the keyboard with a little force until the keys disappear, and you'll be able to move the cursor around.

2) Customized vibrations

To customize the vibrations on your iPhone for specific contacts, go to the contact you want to change the vibration for, then tap Edit, and then Vibration. You can then select from pre-programmed vibrations or create your own by tapping the screen in a specific pattern.

3) Enable captions for FaceTime

If you enjoy FaceTiming your loved ones, you'll be pleased to learn that you can turn on live captions during FaceTime if you're having trouble hearing audio. This feature is especially handy if you're facing network errors.

4) Siri shortcuts

You can use Siri Shortcuts to automate tasks or create custom Siri commands. You can create a shortcut to turn on your smart lights, listen to your favorite playlist, or get directions to your house, for example. To use Siri shortcuts, go to Settings > Siri & Search > Shortcuts and press the Create Shortcut button.

5) Customized control center

The Control Center is a handy feature that allows you to quickly access frequently used settings and apps. However, you can customize it to include only the features you use most often. To do this, go to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls.

6) Hidden photos

If you have photos on your mobile that you'd rather keep private, you can hide any photo or video from view. Simply select the photos you want to hide, tap the share button, and then select Hide.

7) Medical ID

The Medical ID feature can be a lifesaver in an emergency. It allows you to store important medical information, such as allergies, medications, and emergency contacts, that can be accessed even when your phone is locked. To set up your Medical ID, go to the Health app and select Medical ID.

8) Emergency SOS

The Emergency SOS feature can truly be a lifesaver. Simply press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. Slide it to the right to call emergency services, and your iPhone will also send your location and a message to your emergency contacts.

9) Magnifier

The Magnifier feature transforms your iOS device into a magnifying glass, allowing you to read tiny texts or see fine details easily. Enable the Magnifier by going to Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier. To activate it, triple-click the side button.

10) Text-editing gestures

iOS text editing gestures allow you to quickly select, copy, paste, and undo text. These gestures can save you a lot of time and frustration when typing on your iPhone. To learn how to edit text gestures, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboard Shortcuts and select the Text Replacement option. On the iPhone, you can also use your voice to type text.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

