How to hide your photos and videos on iOS 16

People who move to an iOS 16 device from Android can sometimes find themselves feeling frustrated over searching for certain basic features that they take for granted. With incremental feature updates over the years, Apple has tried to make this transition happen as smoothly as possible, and that is especially true for iOS 16.

As modern smartphones have become jacks of all trades, it has become unnecessary to carry a laptop around, or a camera for that matter. Apple has always sold its phones with the novelty of unmatched user privacy. With their latest operating system, iOS 16, they have even managed to take this up a notch.

Apple has ensured that hiding your sensitive photos and videos in iOS 16 doesn’t need a third-party application, but is rather baked into the OS itself. The setup barely takes two minutes and requires a minimal number of steps, as illustrated below.

Hiding sensitive content in iOS 16

Here is how you will be able to hide your photos and other media:

The primary setting is natively built into the gallery app. Usually, Apple apps don’t have a lot of tweakable settings available natively. The company seems to have a good justification for this. This ensures that the core of the OS doesn’t change dramatically over the years and users don’t feel alienated but right at home while navigating the UI.

In iOS, when you need to change the camera settings, you will have to access it from the main settings app. However, the option for hiding your sensitive content is present in the photos.

To hide a sensitive photo, you must highlight and select it, and then tap on the three dots at the bottom right of the photos app. This brings up a menu that has the option to hide the selected photos.

Head over to the album view section. The hidden photos have moved to the albums tab of your gallery app and can be found under Hidden album. Thus, Apple offers the first line of defense for your sensitive files and photos. To further protect them, you can use FaceID or even a password.

How to enable additional protection for your photos in iOS 16

If just hiding your photos isn't sufficient enough, there's a failsafe for you as iOS 16 offers one final level of protection.

To do this, you need to head over to the main settings and scroll down to find Photos. Once inside the settings, you will notice an option called ’Use FaceID.' Toggling this enables your hidden photos and videos to have an extra layer of security.

Learning the basic functionalities of a new OS can be a bit challenging, but it’s also important to gage the limitations and capabilities that it offers. In this day and age of never-ending technological advancements, it’s only natural for users to jump ship often to other operating systems.

This usually happens after the release of an enticing new feature. As it is with today’s technology, there is always a workaround to gaping problems.

