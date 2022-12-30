5 productivity apps you need going into 2023

Productivity apps have made their importance quite prominent over the past few years with the increase in the digitization of workloads. They help us boost efficiency and take our work speed to an entirely new level.

From quickly taking down notes to setting up reminders for meetings and deadlines, these apps are ready to be your professional work companion going into 2023. Scheduling appointments, organizing documents, splitting up the workload, and more are just some of the perks that productivity apps and software provide for a smooth workflow.

While most of these apps are free, some contain in-app purchases or premium subscriptions that open up many extra features for us to explore. Here, we have gathered five such productivity apps worth indulging in to meet our targets.

Note: This article is subjective and relfects the writer's views.

Google Drive, Evernote, and 3 other productivity apps to consider going into 2023

1) Google Drive

Most of us are already well-acquainted with Google Drive, an online cloud service. The main function is to provide a storage platform for all our documents and media in one place for easy access. The tech giant's robust security and backup services are very reliable and well-equipped to do much more.

Google Drive provides limited storage space for users that can be upgraded to store documents, sheets, notes, media, and more. It has a sharing feature that allows multiple users to edit and work on projects in real time.

The basic platform is free to use for anyone who has a Google account. It provides a one-stop workspace that can be synchronized with other services like Docs, Sheets, and more.

Thus, Google Drive is one app to consider for 2023, especially with its new updates and improved features.

2) Evernote

Evernote @evernote Reflect on the year gone by and find a new path forward with our handy guide.



Learn more and download our free 2023 planning templates at A new year is the perfect time to look back, plan ahead, and start freshReflect on the year gone by and find a new path forward with our handy guide.Learn more and download our free 2023 planning templates at spr.ly/60113KaVx A new year is the perfect time to look back, plan ahead, and start fresh 🌱 Reflect on the year gone by and find a new path forward with our handy guide.Learn more and download our free 2023 planning templates at spr.ly/60113KaVx

Evernote is a popular organizing app that every working professional should consider having. It provides a platform for taking quick notes, organizing tasks, scheduling meetings, and more. The interface is easy to use and offers features that are very useful for fine team coordination.

Evernote lets you take down notes and share them with co-workers instantly. It allows features like attaching relevant images and tags that make the concept and nature of tasks easier to understand.

The app is compatible with most devices and can sync with most interfaces. Further, it provides Optical Character Recognization (OCR). Meaning, it can detect text within images, making it easier to share information and ideas across the board.

Evernote will be a great addition to your app library to elevate your work efficiency and teamwork.

3) QuickBooks

QuickBooks is a good app that is targeted majorly towards accounting and business management. It does most of your tedious work of documenting and organizing financial data under one hassle-free workspace. Accounting solutions are made easier with their in-built tools and feature to track expenditure patterns.

QuickBooks helps manage sales data for easy financial operations and keeps a record of expenses and cash outflows under one organized workspace. The app is also capable of analyzing the collected data to a certain extent and provides useful suggestions for managing them.

Another helpful feature is assisting with taxes, which is a major help for accountants and business owners.

4) Splitwise

When it comes to sharing bills and dividing up individual expenses, it often becomes complicated to keep track of and calculate individual shares. Splitwise is a productivity app that offers a simplified space where you can enter multiple entries for you and your friends, splitting your expenses as per personalized requirements.

It provides both online and offline services, eliminating the requirement to stay connected to the internet. The app also provides cloud sync for fast sharing.

Splitwise allows an equal and unequal division of expenses depending upon individual needs. It lets you export the data as an excel spreadsheet for record-keeping and further operations.

The productivity app comes in handy more for private than commercial use. It is a good choice that smooths out the hassle of dividing up and keeping track of multiple payments.

5) Loom

Loom @loom



Watch to learn how Loom brings your work to life through video. Visit



The world’s ready to see you at work. You know what’s better than sending a document or an email? Sending that doc or message with a loom.Watch to learn how Loom brings your work to life through video. Visit loom.com and start recording today!The world’s ready to seeyouat work. You know what’s better than sending a document or an email? Sending that doc or message with a loom.Watch to learn how Loom brings your work to life through video. Visit loom.com and start recording today!The world’s ready to see ✨you✨ at work. https://t.co/GNqrAyHFTE

Loom is a screen recording and sharing productivity app that allows easy display capture of your devices. We often need to share our screens for presentations or tutorials and Loom lets us do that while also allowing camera access. You can share a link to your video with your co-workers for quick and easy use.

It opens up a small window alongside your screen-share that displays the camera capturing your face as you converse. The interface features interactive emojis and quick reactions that allow for ease of communication among members.

Loom is mostly compatible across multiple platforms and records sessions for reviews. It has browser extensions and Android integrations, making it a versatile productivity app.

Screen recording and sharing are made easy with this simple lightweight productivity app that has gained a lot of traction since its launch, and is on track to do even better in the upcoming year.

Going into 2023, these are just a few examples from a long queue of productivity apps for working professionals and private users alike. Applications like these not only ease daily operations but also help monitor minute details of work under one simplified platform.

