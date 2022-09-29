10 most useful Google Chrome extensions for productivity 

Google Chrome has a plethora of extensions that can help you in various ways and save a lot of time overall.

Being productive isn't easy. However, you can cut down on distractions and be more focused by installing some simple extensions on your browser.

This article lists some of the most useful Google Chrome extensions that will help your workflow become more efficient. All extensions are free to use and can be downloaded from the browser's web store.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Todoist, Papier, and 8 more Google Chrome extensions you need to install today

1) Grammarly

While typing out long essays, it’s not hard to run into unrealized typos and grammatical errors that can heavily affect your work. Going back and reading everything you've written to check for mistakes can take up valuable time.

Grammarly is a great Google Chrome extension that checks and automatically reports on your text in real time.

The extension is free but has a premium plan that offers some advanced features, such as tone suggestions, plagiarism detection, and sentence re-writing. The premium plan costs $30 per month.

2) Noisli

If you are working in a noisy and distracting environment, getting work done can be a chore.

Noisli is a Google Chrome extension that comes with various playlists, which comprise certain sounds that help users focus on their work. Using white noise or ambient sounds of rain, waves, a forest, and flickering flames can even increase concentration and reduce stress.

The extension is free, but users can also opt for the pro plan, which offers features such as unlimited streaming, 10 curated playlists, an advanced timer, and oscillation. It costs $10 per month.

3) Todoist

Todoist is a Google Chrome extension that helps users organize their workflow easily. It is a great tool for school work and professional work.

The extension can add websites as tasks, save items to your wishlist, add a blog post to a reading list, and more. It adds reminders, remembers deadlines, prioritizes work, and helps on projects by assigning tasks to others.

There is a pro plan that costs $4 per month for professional users. It offers 100 MB file uploads and 150 filters, as well as unlimited activity history, themes, and auto backups.

4) BlockSite

There are many apps and websites on the internet that can distract you from completing your work.

BlockSite is a great extension that helps users stay focused by blocking websites and letting users stay on track while working. This will not only allow users to finish work faster but also do so more effectively.

The features of this extension include time management, focus mode, blocking adult content, password protection, customized blocked pages, uninstall prevention, device sync, and website redirect. It is available on Android and iOS.

5) Checker Plus

For users that have multiple accounts on Google Mail, checking every account one by one can become hectic and time-consuming.

Checker Plus is a Google Chrome extension that speeds up the process of checking all your accounts at once and managing emails. It has multiple features that can help users go through all their inboxes quickly.

Some of its features include push notifications, voice notifications, custom labels, running in the background, listening to emails, pop-up mail previews, and offline viewing.

6) Markup Hero

Markup Hero is a screenshot and annotation tool that is free to use and downloadable from the Google Chrome Web Store. It allows users to quickly take scrolling screenshots of any Chrome tab, application window, or screen.

Users can annotate the screenshot by adding text, arrows, lines, highlights, and more. It also includes some editing tools, such as colors, font sizes, and more.

Users can also share their images easily as the extension creates a unique shareable link. All of the markups stay organized with titles, collections, and history and can be accessed at any time.

Markup Hero is a great tool for users who need to share a lot of their research quickly after adding their input.

7) Momentum

Momentum replaces a new tab opened by users with a personal dashboard comprised of customizable to-do lists, daily photos, encouraging quotes, reminders, website shortcuts, and search engine options. It is an all-in-one extension that helps increase productivity.

Users can upgrade to Momentum Plus on the official Momentum website. The upgrade offers advanced features like widgets, autofocus, task organization, priority customer support, soundscapes, Pomodoro Timer, and countdowns.

8) Papier

Papier is a simple Google Chrome extension that lets users jot down their thoughts quickly. It does not have accounts, syncing, or any of the complicated features. It simply works when the user opens the extension and takes down notes, which are directly backed up to the browser.

The extension is completely free to use with no premium plans. It does not require an internet connection and can run offline.

9) Workona Tab Manager

Workona Tab Manager is an organizational tool that lets users manage tabs, organize projects, and manage their workflow. Its features include accessing apps, suspending tabs, bookmarking tabs, searching tabs, and syncing tabs between devices.

To add more features to the extension, users can subscribe to the pro plan, which costs $8.95 per month. It offers unlimited workspaces, large projects, workspace templates, embedded drive folders, and more.

10) Poper Blocker

When visiting a new website, users will likely be greeted with pop-ups, cookie messages, in-site notifications, and social media advertisements. All of this can be frustrating and slightly time-consuming to close.

Poper Blocker blocks all sorts of pop-ups from websites so that users can get a streamlined browsing experience. The extension remembers everything it has blocked so that users will know if something important was blocked.

Users can also highlight approved websites so that Poper Blocker does not block any of their pop-ups. It is completely free to use.

