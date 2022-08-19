10 PC software you need to get today for increased productivity

There are various types of software available on the internet, and many of them help users become more productive and efficient through the features they offer. But keep in mind that not all software is helpful and that some can also slow down your PC if not downloaded via the correct website.

Managing your time, organizing your work, and improving your workflow is possible by installing the listed software in this article. While there might be other alternatives to the features these software provide, the offerings mentioned below are highly rated and recommended.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

These software facilitate productivity

1) Bitrix24

Bitrix24 dashboard (Image via Bitrix24)

This software has a wide range of tools designed to improve your workflow. It is ideal for management purposes and offers customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities for businesses. It also comes with file sharing, social networking, email marketing templates, task management, document management, and a plethora of other features.

It is free for up to 12 users, with 5 GB of cloud storage. For unlimited users and extended storage, the price is $99 per month.

2) RescueTime

Manage your time using this software (Image via RescueTime)

RescueTime is a free software that has a basic function: to track what the user does on the computer. Android and iOS have this functionality in-built, and RescueTime brings it to Windows.

The software is a great way of allocating your time for work, entertainment, and gaming, as it monitors the way you spend your time. Its reports mention all the applications and websites that have taken your time, and the product works in the background without taking up resources.

It also has a mobile app so that you can get in-depth data on your time spent throughout the day.

3) WPS Office

The best free suite on the market (Image via WPS)

A free alternative to MS Office, this suite provides equally powerful applications called Writer, Spreadsheets, and Presentation, which are also compatible with MS Office, meaning users won't have any problems sharing documents.

It comes with a spell check, PDF converter, multi-tab interface, drag-and-drop feature, and more. Additionally, it offers free templates and other unique features not found in the competition that make it an incredible option that is also free.

4) Hive

A user-friendly project management tool (Image via Hive)

Hive is a cloud-based project management software that can be used by businesses to organize the workflow by managing teams, planning projects, assigning tasks, and more. It also has automated workflow processes that help managers by reducing some of their workload.

The software features a 14-day free trial, after which it costs $12 per user each month.

5) Calendly

Schedule your week using this software (Image via Calendly)

Calendy is a must-use software for people with packed schedules as it offers many features that can organize their time and also help them save time. It is a hub for scheduling meetings, ensuring that professionals do not have to send emails back and forth to set one up.

While the free version of the software will be enough for a lot of users, the paid one offers more advanced features such as a comprehensive overview of your calendar, integrated metrics, and more. This version comes in three different plans that provide various features and start from $8 to $16 per user per month.

6) Brain.fm

Boost your focus using this app (Image via Brain.fm)

Today, there are too many distractions that decrease productivity. This app comes with original, composed music that is scientifically designed to help your brain produce positive neural oscillations, which can improve your focus without letting stress get in the way. It works by using binaural beats and combines two different tones of the same frequency, which reduces distractions as it becomes easier for your brain to stay focused.

The software comes with a free trial period of three days, after which users have to pay $6.99 per month for access to all the categories and unlimited sessions.

7) Hootsuite

A social media management tool (Image via Hootsuite)

Hootsuite is one of the most popular social media management software due to its comprehensive analytics and easy-to-use interface. It can be used to handle multiple social media accounts or individual ones as it can schedule posts on different websites simultaneously.

Hootsuite offers a one-month free trial, and users have to select between the professional tier and the enterprise one. It costs $29 per month for one user.

8) Due

The Due application website (Image by Sportskeeda)

An app that keeps track of all your reminders and tasks, Due notes down small things that are easy to forget in the rush of the day. The best part of this app is how fast users can create a reminder or alarm: at the tap of a button.

Due offers various helpful functions such as repeating the reminder every week or month and is available for free on iOS and macOS.

9) Last Pass

Keep your passwords safe (Image via LastPass)

With a plethora of accounts that have to be created every day on different websites, it is easy to lose track of passwords and frustrating to try every single one you know on a site, only to have to click on "Forgot password" and reset it. Last Pass has bank-grade 256-bit AES encryption to ensure that all passwords are stored safely.

The main feature is free-to-use, whereas additional advanced features have to be paid for in the premium plan that costs $3 per month and comes with 1 GB of encrypted file storage, dark web monitoring, priority tech support, and more.

10) Shift

All your apps in one place (Image via Shift)

Shift is an easy-to-use application that keeps track of all your accounts in one place. All that users have to do is create a profile on this software and log into all their other social media and networking accounts. After that, every time the user logs into Shift via any device, all the other accounts will already be logged in, saving time.

Shift has support for a plethora of mainstream applications and is mainly free to use, but for the additional features, users will have to pay $119 per user each year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh