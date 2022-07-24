What is the ‘Little Miss’ trend circulating across social media? Steps to make your own meme explored

Have you heard about the Little Miss trend on social media and wondered what the buzz is about? It’s no new news that novel trends and challenges keep circulating on social media every other day.

If you are someone who is hooked on social media and likes to keep in touch with trends and challenges, chances are you might have come across cartoon figures with a personal name given to them like "Little Miss Arrogent," or "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong."

But what exactly is the new trend all about?

Exploring the Little Miss trend on social media

Spin Doctors @SpinDoctorsBand We couldn't let this trend pass... presenting little miss can't be wrong We couldn't let this trend pass... presenting little miss can't be wrong 👑 https://t.co/TGjVhkNg2w

The memes being created online with cartoon are inspired by the Mr. Men and Little Miss children’s book series, created way back in 1971 and 1981 respectively by the British author Roger Hargreaves. People are now using the characters from this book to post memes about themselves. The cartoon characters are followed by a name that people want to give themselves, confessing something private - like, "Little Miss Repressed Anger from Childhood."

The hashtag #littlemiss has generated over 65M views on TikTok alone. While some users are creating memes to poke fun at themselves, several users are also using the trend to call out others for their behavior. Some creators are also creating Mx. and Little Mx. characters to be more gender-inclusive.

Where did the trend start from?

Originating as a meme on Tumblr back in 2021, this trend is all over social media now. People are also using these memes to create videos for TikTok, which has prompted not only people, but even brands to hop on to this trend.

When talking about who gave birth to this trend, it was an creator, who runs by the username @juulpuppy. Speaking to NBC news about the meme trend, she said:

“I’ve done memes for ‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,’ and all these different children’s books, So, I was trying to think of a meme that was sort of light-hearted and fun.”

At the same time, while tons of people are posting memes about themselves based on the trend, a lot of social media accounts too are dedicated just to memes based on this trend.

How to make your own meme?

While there is no such application that can help out with the creation of this meme, one will have to use their editing skills to make their own meme and then name it as per their personality. By following certain steps, you can have your own meme ready in minutes. Here’s what you can do.

Find which Little Miss character you would want to use. For this, it would be best to check out a full list of the characters with photos from the book, and then choose the one you like and wish to incorporate. Screenshot that picture from Google Images and insert the text you want using your favorite photo editing application. While a lot of people use Photoshop, there are infinite number of applications that can help you add in text to your cartooned image. Your meme is all ready! All you need to do is think of a super fun caption, and you are good to go.

One can also go for creative and attractive fonts for this meme. Some of the fonts that work best for this meme are Futura, Trebuchet MS, Univers, Optima and Helvetica.

