Funko Fair 2022: Legally Blonde, Boruto pop figures and more

Funko Fair 2022 has arrived with another fun year of a multi-day pop figure pre-ordering spree. The hyped event started on February 15 and will last until February 18. Fans can expect to witness numerous new pop figures, gold figures, Soda figures, and Pop Plush drops at regular clips throughout the event. Obviously, fans are quite eager to see what this year's Funko Fair has brought for them.

Generally, pop figures launches at the event start in the morning at around 10.00 to 11.00 am EST and continue until the evening, closing up at around 5.00 to 6.00 pm EST. Reportedly, the new Funko pop figures will drop at regular intervals.

Funko Fair 2022 is here

Legally Blonde, Boruto pop figures and more

The iconic movie Legally Blonde, starring Reese Witherspoon, will be old enough to drink this year (released in 2001) and Funko is cherishing the milestone as an essential part of the events of Funko Fair 2022. The first array of pop figures gleaned from the film have launched, and it entails quite a few variants of the character Elle Woods, including an exclusive. These pop figures include Legally Blonde: Elle as Bunny, Legally Blonde: Elle (Bunny Suit), Legally Blonde: Elle (Sun) and Legally Blonde: Elle with Bruiser.

Furthermore, Funko Fair 2022 has launched a follow-up to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations line. It entails Boruto with Marks, Cho-Cho, Inojin, Kawaki and Shikadai as commons. The collection also includes a glow-in-the-dark exclusive. These figures include Boruto Uzumaki with Marks GITD (Glow-in-the-Dark), Boruto Sasuke w/Chase, Boruto Uzumaki with Marks Funko Pop, Boruto: Inojin Yamanaka Funko Pop, Boruto: Chōchō Akimichi Funko Pop, Boruto: Kawaki Funko Pop, and Boruto: Shikadai Nara Funko Pop.

The Day 1 Release entails Paka Paka – Oddvocados, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Legally Blonde, Apex Legends, Britney Spears, MOTU Skateboard, Funko Artist Series: DC – Two-Face, Wonder Woman 80th Rebirth on Throne Pop! Comic Cover with Figures, Five Finger Death Punch: Knucklehead, and Cypress Hill - B Real (Dr. Greenthumb).

The Day 2 Release includes Five Nights at Freddy's, Frank Zappa, Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord in Benatar Pop (1 of 6 Figures), Jurassic Park Movie Poster, Parks & Rec Jerry and Lil Sebastian (2 Pack), Stranger Things Build-A-Scene (3 of 4), and Funko Soda.

Edited by Atul S