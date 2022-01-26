3 ways Boruto is just like Naruto (& 3 ways he isn't)

Even though Boruto and Naruto were seen having problems during the start of Boruto, fans seem to think that the father-son duo are more alike than they would care to admit.

From facial expressions to Jutsus, more and more similarities between them came to light during the course of the series. Another thing that is pretty similar between them is their vehement conviction about how dissimilar they are.

However, after a lot of debates in the fandom about how identical they are, fans have finally concluded some ways that seem to state their similarities as well as differences.

3 ways Boruto is just like Naruto

1) Loyal to his friends

One of the favorite Naruto themes for fans seemed to be the series' spotlight on friendships. Naruto was always loyal to his friends, never abandoning them even when he had to fight the world for them.

Boruto seems to have that same disposition as he makes friends just as easily and does his utmost to be there for them. Whether it is Mitsuki, Kawaki or anybody else, he is never afraid to put his life on the line for them.

2) Seeking attention by any means

During his childhood, Naruto used to do silly pranks around the village to gain everyone's attention. As the village ostracized him, he often felt invisible and tried seek validation for his existence by any means possible.

In Boruto's case, although his upbringing was far from Naruto's tragic backstory, he often felt neglected after the latter became Hokage.

This stemmed bitterness between them to the point that Boruto, in his naivety, was even willing to cheat during his Chunin exams to get his attention. Thankfully both have come a long way from that, and are on good terms now.

3) Speech pattern

One of the major similarities between Naruto and Boruto is of course their strange speech pattern. This seems like a quirk of the Uzumaki bloodline, as even Kushina, Naruto's mother and Boruto's grandmother, was also known for using "Dattebane."

For context, Naruto went with "Dattebayo," and Boruto with "Dattebasa." Although there isn't a literal translation for it, the earlier subtitles for Naruto used to translate them as "Believe it," while the later ones stuck to "You know."

3 ways Boruto is nothing like Naruto

1) Boruto is somewhat of a prodigy

One of the most endearing parts about Naruto was probably his extremely silly nature. He even had to repeat grades a number of times, making him somewhat of a laughingstock in the village.

However, he worked very hard to overcome his shortcomings and turned out to be the strongest Shinobi the world has ever seen.

Boruto, on the other hand, has always been somewhat of a prodigy who seemed to consistently top his class. He even managed to learn Rasengan in just three days, beating Naruto's record.

2) He is far more serious

Bonamize 🌊🌙 @bonamize Boruto also tends to internalize a lot. He keeps important things to himself which can be pretty frustrating. It also goes for his feelings.

Naruto has always been known for his mischievous ways, and being with Jiraiya only seemed to have increased some of his bad habits. As a result, he even got beat down by Sakura pretty often.

Boruto, on the other hand, has always been more serious, even to the point of stoicity sometimes. He is not prone to causing trouble just for the fun of it, which sets him apart from Naruto.

3) Different goals

Since his childhood, Naruto's dream was to become the best Hokage ever. Over the course of the series, fans witnessed his journey of realizing that dream with every step.

Boruto, however, is just happy being Sarada's aid, as her dream is to become a Hokage. He prefers working from the shadows forever, as he tells her himself. This is another thing that sets father and son apart.

