Top 10 Female Characters in Naruto who stood out 

Many in the fan community have often accused Naruto of featuring poorly-written female characters. In that sense, it can be said that the series often features weak female characters, either in terms of strength or resolve.

With the varied storylines and countless characters that have been introduced, Naruto has definitely made its mark upon the world. Fans worldwide will squabble endlessly over the best characters in the series. Every character has its own background story, abilities, and distinct appearance which makes it stand out.

In this article, we will talk about probably the best female characters to ever grace the Naruto universe.

Top 10 female characters in Naruto

Here is a list of 10 of the most outstanding female characters in Naruto:

10) Kaguya Otsutsuki

The ultimate villain of Naruto seems like a good place to kick off this list. Kaguya Otsutsuki struck fear instantly with her unexpected appearance. The massive power at her disposal made her a formidable foe.

Although she is an antagonist, Kaguya is a definite fan-favourite character; especially with her god-like abilities.

9) Konan

One of Jiraiya's favorite students, this Akatsuki co-founder was undoubtedly an exceptional kunoichi. A highlight Konan moment would be when she fought Obito, and revealed a trench of a billion paper bombs beneath the sea.

With the little screen time she got, this origami-wielding kunoichi has proved herself to be one of the strongest characters in Naruto Shippuden.

8) Tsunade

One of the Legendary Sannin of Konoha, Tsunade is undoubtedly one of the strongest shinobi from the village. An unrivaled medical ninja, Tsunade had the strength to crack a Susanoo with a single punch.

7) Granny Chiyo

Granny Chiyo, despite her fragile old appearance, packs quite a punch, as she proved in the fight against Sasori of the Red Sand. Her Puppet-master Jutsu is second to none. As her own grandson said, she was able to take down a castle alone with her Jutsu.

6) Hinata Hyuga

The Byakugan Princess came a long way from being a shy kid to being one of the strongest taijutsu fighters in the village. Her journey of following Naruto's footsteps to greatness is perhaps one of the best character developments in the series.

Hinata's highlight was probably the moment she stood up to Pain, and confessed her feelings for Naruto.

5) Karin

The hotheaded know-it-all medical ninja was one of Orochimaru's favorite subordinates. A Sasuke fangirl, Karin proved to be endlessly annoying yet extremely useful as a medical/sensory ninja.

4) Sakura

Although the fan community often refers to her as trash, Sakura's growth as an exceptional kunoichi is undeniable.

Possessing super strength, like her mentor Tsunade, Sakura is one of the best medical ninjas out there. Not to mention she is one of the only two shinobi to have awakened the 100-Healings Mark.

3) Temari

One of the strongest Wind Style users, Temari of the Sand turned heads when she first showed off her powers at the Chunin exam in Naruto. She was strong enough to land a hit on Madara Uchiha, and is a death sentence once her fan opens up to three stars.

2) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina is undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters in Naruto Shippuden. Hot-headed, fearless, incredibly strong, and impulsive, Naruto gets his nature from his mother. The former Jinchuriki of Kurama prior to Naruto, Kushina had hoped that her son would be able to control the power of the Nine-Tails.

1) Tenten

Tenten is basically a victim of less screen time. However, she managed to show off her strength and talent in using ninja tools within the little time she got in the spotlight.

Also Read

An exceptionally sharp kunoichi, she is a formidable opponent, considering she possesses two of the legendary tools of the Sage of Six Paths.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the individual views of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan