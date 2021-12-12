10 Times Naruto put himself in danger to save his friends' lives

Although the village treated him like a pariah since his birth, Naruto put himself in danger to protect it on countless occasions. He focused on making himself better by learning from various maestros. Be it Kakashi, Yamato or the Legendary Sannin Jiraiya, he willingly gave it his best.

He went as far as Mount Myoboku to learn Sage Jutsu so he can protect his friends and one day become the Hokage. So, to honor his bravery, here is a list of times Naruto put himself in danger to protect his friends.

10 times Naruto put himself in danger to save his friends

1) Battling Zabuza and Haku

This is possibly the first time we have seen Naruto put himself in danger of his own accord. Prior to this, he always came off as scared and clumsy. But in battling the Demon of the Hidden Mist, he proves for the first time how far he is willing to go to protect those he considers as his friends. Even though Sasuke comes to his rescue and damages himself considerably, the moment Naruto puts himself in danger to protect Sasuke is where their camaraderie starts.

2) Fighting Orochimaru during the Chunin exams arc

Orochimaru came off as the major villain during the old and golden kid Naruto days. With his ability to change bodies and possess people with his Curse Mark, he seemed like a threat that would be hard to beat. Especially during the Chunin exams, as we were learning about his abilities, and his claims that Sasuke himself would come to him, seeking power.

Naruto put himself in danger repeatedly while fighting him during this time. When he finally tries to take Sasuke away by posing as a big snake, Naruto, in a fit of rage, releases his Kurama chakra and comes to Sasuke's aid. Even after being terribly frightened, he does his best to protect his friend. Naruto put himself in danger here by releasing his nine-tailed chakra as didn't have full control over it yet.

3) Fought Gaara

During the Chunin exam arc, Naruto put himself in danger almost unknowingly, as he was a Jinchuriki. When the Hidden Sand, manipulated by Orochimaru behind the scenes, leads an ambush to the Leaf, Gaara being their ultimate weapon is obviously at the center of it all.

During the fight between Sasuke and Gaara, when the attack begins and Gaara goes to destroy the village in his Shukaku form, Sasuke obviously goes behind him. Naruto put himself in danger here by going behind them and fighting Gaara. Although it did not work out at first, slowly, we get to see just how far he has come from being the village idiot.

4) Fighting Sasuke

Shonen Jump @shonenjump bit.ly/2DYlg6Y Sixteen years ago this week, Naruto and Sasuke first fought at the Final Valley in Chapter 232 of the Naruto manga. We'll be bringing you iconic moments all year to celebrate the Year of Naruto! #Naruto20th Sixteen years ago this week, Naruto and Sasuke first fought at the Final Valley in Chapter 232 of the Naruto manga. We'll be bringing you iconic moments all year to celebrate the Year of Naruto! #Naruto20th bit.ly/2DYlg6Y https://t.co/TeFGrY3UIv

The Sasuke retrieval squad arc is where the boys really bloomed to be the people they ultimately turned out to be. The favorite moment of the fans was possibly when Naruto put himself in danger and fought Sasuke to bring him back to his senses and drag him back to the village.

Sasuke, vengeful in his desire to surpass and kill Itachi, inevitably seeks powers from Orochimaru. Understanding the danger of the situation, Naruto tries to bring Sasuke back by any means possible. This battle at once showed the similarities and the differences between the two. With Sasuke coming at Naruto with the second stage of his curse powers and Naruto in his nine-tailed cloak. Naruto put himself in danger here to save his friend from himself.

6) Saving Sora

One thing we know about Naruto is that he makes friends wherever he goes. When they went to investigate the recent mishappenings in the Fire Temple, he did the same. Not only that, but he also brought his new friend back to the village as well. Although it is not entirely canon, this made for an interesting battle that we got to witness.

After getting heavily manipulated, Sora finally tries to exact revenge on those who wronged him. This gives an insight into how Naruto could have turned out. So, by saving Sora and the village, he also saves a part of himself. Even if Naruto put himself in danger to protect it.

7) Saving the Kazekage from the Akatsuki

After returning to the village after almost three years, Naruto put himself in danger immediately to save the Kazekage. Although they did not have a good start, Gaara and Naruto built a friendship to last a lifetime, to the point where Gaara considers Naruto his best and only friend. So, after hearing that Gaara is in danger he rushes there himself. There they fight Deidara and Sasori, a former shinobi from the Sand itself.

After a long and hard battle with Deidara where Naruto put himself in danger by fighting someone beyond his league, both of them left the scene seriously damaged. Even after that, he does not hesitate to share his chakra with Granny Chiyo to revive Gaara. This whole episode ends on a bittersweet note with sacrifices made and a hope for a better future.

8) Saving Choji, Ino and kakashi

There are times when Naruto put himself in danger to save members of other teams as well, like when former Team Asuma went to seek vengeance on the Akatsuki for his death. As this was a dangerous mission, Kakashi goes there with him as an acting captain. Although Shikamaru seemed to have been holding his own against Hidaan, the same could not be said for the rest facing the multi-hearted monster Kakuzu.

Naruto, Sakura and Sai led by Yamato arrive in just the nick of time to save them. Here we also see the new Jutsu that Naruto has been working hard to master. He finishes his enemy there but it almost ends his career as a Shinobi after Naruto put himself in danger by using his still unformed Rasenshuriken Jutsu.

9) Fighting Pain

Naruto arrives from Mount Myoboku just after Pain destroys the Hidden Leaf. Although Tsunade manages to save most of the villagers by summoning Katsuyu, the death toll is already very high by now. Things take a bitter turn when Hinata jumps into battle to fight alongside Naruto, and inevitably almost gets killed. Naruto put himself in danger during this time by unleashing his Kurama chakra to the extent that he almost gets fully transformed. It was a blatant projection of how far he can go if he loses control over himself.

10) Fighting Kaguya

Flash Frost @Flash_Frost2k Team 7 vs Kaguya part 1 Team 7 vs Kaguya part 1 https://t.co/mR5dJrTpGI

The Fourth Great Ninja War was when everything peaked. This was a time where Naruto put himself in danger again to save not only his friends but the entire world from the Otsutsuki Goddess Kaguya.

Naruto is an anime series that is going to stay with fans forever. Now, with Boruto airing every week, the hype is off the charts.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee