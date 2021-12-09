Boruto episode 228: Release date and time, preview and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a successful Shonen manga and anime series, set in the Konohagakure village. Fans have expressed their eagerness and excitement as the upcoming episode is merely days away from being released.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans will get to see how Team 7 performs under the leadership of Sarada Uchiha. Here's everything fans need to know ahead of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 228's premiere.

Boruto: Next Generations episode 228 release date, time and where to watch

According to sources, the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be released on December 12, 2021. Episode 228's release time for various regions is mentioned below:

12:30 am Pacific Standard Time

3:30 am Eastern Standard Time

8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time

2:00 pm Indian Standard Time

5:30 pm Japan Standard Time

Fans can access all the episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on Crunchyroll. The episodes are also available on Hulu and Funimation. One would have to avail the paid subscription in order to watch the show on the day of release. But the same episode will be available for free a week after release on Crunchyroll.

Boruto: Next Generations episode 227 recap

Fans have a lot to look forward in episode 227 to as Sarada is now chosen as the leader for Team 7. Her excitement grew manifold as they were immediately assigned their very first mission. The young Uchiha shared a warm moment with her proud parents, wishing her luck as she departed. Team 7 is quite worried as their teacher, Konohamaru, was captured during a mission.

Naruto decides to send in reinforcements to assist Konohamaru in this complicated mission. Boruto, along with the rest of Team 7 request to be assigned to this mission. They spot Konohamaru and end up saving him eventually. Fans watch Boruto use his father’s infamous s*xy jutsu to buy the rest of Team 7 some time. In the meantime, Konohamaru freed the villagers from the bandits. Konohamaru combined with Sarada and Boruto to perform a rasengan and take down Hyogo, who was trying to flee from the scene.

Towards the end of the episode, we see a picture of Team 7. Konohamaru is standing behind Mitsuki, Sarada and Boruto, while he rests his hands on theirs. Fans took a moment to reminisce, as they fondly recollected the previous Team 7 pictures.

