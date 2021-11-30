Boruto Episode 227: Release date and time, where to watch, spoilers, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a show which revolves around the life of Naruto’s son, Boruto. Fans were left confused as the entire community expected intense fights, which did not take place during the Chunin exams.

Despite the anticlimactic ending of the latest episode, it wasn’t altogether unpleasant. Now, the Boruto fan base is looking forward to the upcoming Episode 227 which will be released during the first week of December.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 227 release date, time and where to watch

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 227, titled, “Team 7’s Last Mission?!” is scheduled for release on December 5, 2021. The upcoming episode release times for various regions are mentioned below:

2:30 am Pacific Standard Time

3:30 am Eastern Standard Time

5:30 pm Japan Standard Time

2:00 pm Indian Standard Time

Episode 227 will be available on Crunchyroll and Funimation. If the viewer wishes to watch the episode on the day of release, they have to subscribe to Crunchyroll or Funimation’s paid services. The anime will be available for free a week after its release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 226 recap

Boruto fans are slightly disappointed since Boruto and Mitsuki were disqualified from the Chunin exams on the grounds of not being present in the venue during the time of their fight. The preview of Episode 226 suggested otherwise, which let down fans who are now looking forward to the upcoming exam.

Sarada Uchiha is obviously disappointed in them for not showing up on time. But the focus then shifted to the fight between Denki and Tsubaki. Based on sheer combat ability, Tsubaki was the favorite in this matchup. Denki’s observation and ability to infuse chakra into gadgets secured this skilled shinobi a win.

Boruto: Naruto next Generations Episode 227 spoilers

Sarada Uchiha is now the commander of Team 7 and henceforth, they will be going on missions without Konohamaru. The three shinobis, Mitsuki, Boruto and Sarada feel lonely knowing that their teacher won't be joining them anymore.

Meanwhile, Konohamaru is supposed to conduct a simple mission with his cousin Mirai. The enemy that Konohamaru has to face is far stronger than they had anticipated. Reinforcements are being dispatched and Team 7 is summoned.

Speculation suggests that Konohamaru will have little to no screen time after the completion of the aforementioned mission.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee