Boruto Chapter 64: Upcoming death battle has Boruto in a sticky situation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64 was released a few days ago and fans are discussing the future of the plot, which mainly revolves around the fight between Boruto and Code.

Fans and content creators are reviewing the aforementioned chapters and it seems that Boruto is in a bit of a sticky situation. It will be interesting to see in which direction the plot progresses and what the outcome of the battle ends up being.

Fans worried about Boruto as he is seen struggling towards the end of Chapter 64

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64 revolves around the death battle between Code and Boruto. During this sequence, fans witnessed Boruto awaken Momoshiki’s powers without letting him take over his body. This has left Ada and Code surprised as they’re trying to ascertain how Boruto is able to pull off such a feat. Ada then realizes that this is probably because of Amado’s pills, and relays this information to Code.

We see Code messing around with Boruto. Ada warns him as Boruto could power up and beat him in an instant. Immediately after the transformation, Boruto warns Kawaki and asks him to step back. Kawaki is quite concerned for himself and Boruto because the consequences can be dire if Momoshiki takes over his body.

If that were to happen, then no one would be able to defeat him and Kawaki would be sacrificed to obtain the God Tree. He is also concerned for Boruto because it could cause massive problems for himself and his teammates. Kawaki is right because the last time Momoshiki took over his body, Sasuke lost his Rinnegan.

He was seen struggling when Code started using his black studded belt to defeat his shadow clones. Every time he tried to land a clean attack on Code, it would fail because he would use his claw marks to dodge all incoming attacks.

Fans were most concerned when they saw him clutching his chest and struggling on the floor. There could be multiple reasons for this. Some believe it could be Momoshiki trying to take over his body, while others think it could be the side effects of Amado’s pills.

