5 heartwarming Valentine's Day celebrity posts 

People have different ways of celebrating Valentine's Day. Some go out with their love interest for a movie or dinner date. Those who are in a long-distance relationship try to connect with their partner via video call. Single people celebrate this day by hanging out with their friends and loved ones.

However, this piece will talk about how some of the renowned celebrities spent V-Day this year. We will also check out their heart-warming V-Day posts that they put up on their social media handles.

5 heart-warming Valentine's Day posts by celebrities

1) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The onscreen caped crusader and the iconic pop star had a special way of celebrating Valentine's Day this year. JLo posted a video, edited by Ben Affleck, to celebrate the power couple's love.

Lopez stated that although the video was meant to be shared only with close ones, the sweetness pushed her to make it public as it melted her heart.

She also said,

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever.”

2) Britney Spears

The American music sensation did not forget the one who was there with her through thick and thin. She chose Valentine's Day to publicly showcase her love and gratitude towards her fiance, Sam Asghari. Spears posted a short video on her Instagram handle where the couple was seen spending quality time together.

3) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The celebrity couple were also in a pretty romantic mood this V-Day. Barker was seen surprising Kadarshian with lots of roses that were surrounding a statue of Mickie and Minnie mouse.

4) David Beckham

The British football legend has always been pretty active on social media and this year's V-Day was no exception for him. Beckham posted a photo on Instagram handle with his wife Victoria. The photo was from their younger days.

The Manchester United legend wished Victoria and their daughter Harper a happy Valentine's Day.

5) Julia Roberts

The elegant and ever-beautiful Hollywood diva showcased her love for her husband Danny Moder on Valentine's Day. Roberts posted a short video on her Instagram handle. The filters she used were heart shaped and were dedicated to his beloved better-half.

Other celebrity couples who were seen sharing heartwarming V-Day posts includes Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

