What is Daniel Moder's net worth? Exploring Julia Roberts' husband's fortune as couple celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary

American actress Julia Roberts celebrated her 19th anniversary with her husband Daniel Moder on July 4. The actress uploaded a photo with her husband on the beach. The caption says,

19 years. Just getting started!

Julia Roberts met Daniel Moder on the set of The Mexican. Moder was the cinematographer of the film. They got married in 2002. They are the parents of two 16-year-old twins and a 14-year-old son.

Julia has described Moder as a 'good human being' in an interview with Extra in 2018. She added that they are having a lot of fun.

Daniel Moder's net worth

Daniel Moder is a popular cinematographer and his net worth is around $10 million. He has earned them as a result of his successful work in Hollywood. Moder is well-known for his work in films like Secret in Their Eyes, The Mexican, and Fireflies in the Garden.

Born in Los Angeles California, Moder’s parents were Mike Moder and Patricia Ann Watz. He graduated in 1987 from Santa Monica High School and earned a degree in psychology in 1992 from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Daniel Moder made his debut as a cinematographer in a short comedy film, Kid Quick. He later worked on other films like Grand Champion, Border, The Hit, Jesus Henry Christ, Highland Park, Plush, and The Normal Heart.

Moder has continued his work in the Camera and Electrical Department with films like The Mexican, Full Frontal, Mona Lisa Smile and many more.

Because of his outstanding work, Daniel Moder was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards and OFTA Television Award.

Edited by Ashish Yadav