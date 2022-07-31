iOS 16 beta hints at always-on display for upcoming iPhone 14

iOS 16 was unveiled by Apple in the WWDC 2022 keynote last month. The company will reportedly introduce a number of new features with the iPhone 14, including the following:

Always-on display

A completely customizable lock screen

A new sleep mode

Unsending messages on iMessage

Continuity camera

Everyone is patiently waiting for the next iteration of Apple devices. Apple is all about implementing technology that has been around for a few years and perfecting it. The trend seems to be the same this time around.

iOS 16's always-on display uses a small amount of battery

The always-on display feature was first introduced in 2016 with the Samsung Galaxy S7 series. However, it was not a huge hit due to its heavy power draw. Over the years, the technology has improved drastically, and today, almost all Android devices have this feature.

The always-on display keeps your display on at low brightness. It displays important information such as the time, notifications, missed calls, and more even when the screen is off, making it convenient for users as they do not have to turn on the phone to check for the time each time.

This feature works best on OLED displays, in which the light is generated individually for each pixel. The black pixels on screen are turned off, hence drawing no power and saving battery.

The iPhone 14 devices have OLED displays, and the next generation will have it as well. The new iPhones have another feature where the refresh rate of the screen can be reduced all the way to 1Hz, which means that the screen will be refreshed once per second, reducing the power draw further. Thus, users have even less to worry about when it comes to battery consumption in the new iPhone.

What else is new in iOS 16?

The best part about the new iOS operating system is that it keeps the original look and feel of an iPhone device while making quality-of-life improvements.

Arguably the biggest change is the ability to edit and unsend messages on iMessage, but users can do so only up to 15 minutes after sending the original message.

Users now have the option to completely overhaul their devices, as they can now change the look of the following features:

Lock screen

Clock

Widgets

Font

Colors of the widgets

There are a lot of small changes made to the software that make the new iOS look quite refreshing, including the following:

New UI for videos in Safari

Face ID working in landscape mode

The ability to change focus through the lock screen

Haptic keyboard

Apple has released the beta version of the upcoming iOS 16, which is available for everyone to download. However, users are required to opt-in to the beta program beforehand.

The code for the always-on display was found in the internal files of the iOS 16 beta, giving another reason for customers to believe that this feature is ready.

Disclaimer: The news of this feature is rumors. Thus, readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

