OLED vs QLED TVs: Which technology is better for gaming? 

The OLED vs QLED TVs debate has been up in the air. While both technologies have distinct advantages, your choice should come down to your needs and the gaming setup you are working with. We can’t deny that OLED is the more premium technology, but QLED has the advantages that make it a better fit for certain people.

For the average gamer, it is onerous to find the right TV for their gaming console. Marketing jargon, complicated terminology, and the sheer number of TVs currently available in the market have made the TV buying experience quite convoluted.

To help you choose the right TV type, we’ve briefly discussed the pros and cons of each TV technology for gaming in this article.

OLED vs QLED TVs - A marketing battle

More expensive isn’t necessarily better

Nathan Soh @nsohva I've finally got the LG C1 OLED tv, and it looks very nice! I've finally got the LG C1 OLED tv, and it looks very nice! https://t.co/DSFCelcKPS

It is no secret that OLED TVs cost a fortune. This is primarily due to the increased production costs of making self-emissive pixels. This also translates to the deepest blacks possible. The phenomenon results from individual pixels turning off completely when a black image is displayed.

Organic Light Emitting Diode or OLED means the pixels produce light, so OLED technology enjoys the quickest refresh rates and the best high-contrast image.

On the other hand, QLEDs give users more of a rehashed version of the traditional LCD TVs (Liquid Crystal Display), which isn’t necessarily bad. This is because QLED TVs are comparatively a lot brighter than OLEDs.

While OLEDs peak around 900-1000 nits, some of the QLED TVs can go up to a staggering 2200 nits. LCDs use LED backlights to power the display, making the technology more of a marketing rehash. The "Q" in QLED comes from Quantum dots that the LEDs of an LCD TV have.

Go for QLED if your room is particularly bright

SamsungGulf @SamsungGulf



#TheFrame #LifestyleScreen #InteriorDesign #SmartTV #QLED #MatteDisplay #Samsung With its new matte-finished surface, the Matte Display on 2022 The Frame helps reduce glare and reflections. Now you can enjoy all the art and entertainment you love comfortably. With its new matte-finished surface, the Matte Display on 2022 The Frame helps reduce glare and reflections. Now you can enjoy all the art and entertainment you love comfortably.#TheFrame #LifestyleScreen #InteriorDesign #SmartTV #QLED #MatteDisplay #Samsung https://t.co/nYiIYYyhYD

For households with a lot of natural light, only QLEDs make sense as an OLED TV would not be visible, defeating the purpose. However, as QLED is an older technology, the panel thickness and refreshes rates are drastically inferior to that of OLEDs.

When consuming media or playing AAA games in a dimly lit environment, nothing can beat the infinite contrast ratio of OLED screens. The deepest blacks and viewing angles enhance the experience considerably compared to other technologies.

Unfortunately, in the OLED VS QLED TVs battle, OLEDs lose a point because burn-in is a major problem that troubles gamers. Static game HUD can permanently leave a mark, ruining your expensive TV. So, make sure that a static image doesn't remain on display for a long time.

You need a faster response time for gaming

Chris 🎮 @ProProdigy9 #LG #C1 #OLED ■ Its been nearly a week I had it but I absolutely love my LG C1 OLED. Everything looks amazing on it. From the movies I watch on Netflix & Disney + to playing on XBOX Series X & PlayStation 5 - It is without a doubt my favourite purchase this year. ■ Its been nearly a week I had it but I absolutely love my LG C1 OLED. Everything looks amazing on it. From the movies I watch on Netflix & Disney + to playing on XBOX Series X & PlayStation 5 - It is without a doubt my favourite purchase this year.◾️#LG #C1 #OLED https://t.co/YCdQt1XacQ

OLED displays are known to have the fastest response time. This makes it the ideal technology for gamers. TV has always been infamous for having poor response times compared to monitors, but OLEDs have changed the game for esports professionals and casual gamers.

Meanwhile, QLEDs aren't too bad either, with TVs like Samsung QN65QN90A leading the charge with a response time of just 10.27 ms. Also, most flagship televisions now have an in-built gaming mode to smoothen things out. Gamers have reported that gaming mode does make a difference, especially for QLED TVs.

New gamers who want to explore the OLED vs QLED TV discourse should know that first-person shooter games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends will look better on OLED.

Needs should influence your decision

Specifications on paper look good, but your needs and the real-world performance of a product counts at the end of the day. As a result, the OLED vs QLED TVs battle comes down to your requirements.

If you are a casual gamer, any entry-level TV from Vizio or TCL should suffice. All you need is a bright, color-accurate display with a good I/O. However, if you want your game to look the best and perform better than the competition, only OLED TVs currently make sense.

As it turns out, the OLED vs QLED TV debate is more related to marketing than the actual narrative of comparison. QLED TVs hold their ground when it comes to gaming, and gradually, companies like Samsung are bridging the gap between the response time. Only an OLED TV will allow for deep immersion and responsiveness. If you're a gamer on the fence about what to buy for, let's say, your PS5, bite the bullet and get an OLED.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far