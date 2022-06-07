Top 5 most anticipated PS5 games 

It's been a year and a half since the PS5 launched. The PlayStation camp has been enjoying constant releases of captivating games. While most games have been cross-gen, saying that the quality and finesse of these titles have been top-notch would be an understatement.

As evident from previous generations, the best games for a system tend to come out in the latter part of a console's lifecycle. However, Sony is going all guns blazing this time around, having already announced some blockbuster titles for years to come. If the current crop of titles on the PS5 is anything to go by, the upcoming games will push boundaries and set a new benchmark for the gaming industry.

The speculation and hype surrounding Sony's future games are only increasing as the gaming summer sets in. Gamers were pleasantly surprised to see a fantastic third party line-up courtesy of The State of Play event on June 2, 2022. A Sony Showcase is expected soon as well. Hopefully, we shall get to see more trailers for the games mentioned in this article.This article lists some of the biggest AAA games coming out soon on the PS5.

Five of the most anticipated games coming to the PS5 soon

1) God of War Ragnarök

Fans can't wait to unravel what comes next in the God of War franchise (Image via PlayStation)

Release Date: TBA (Holiday 2022 most likely)

Gamers were certain that Sony would present them with a release date as part of The State of Play event on June 2, but unfortunately, the release date is still a point of major debate. Many believe God of War Ragnarök will be pushed to 2023, but the game recently got rated in South Korea, pointing towards a launch soon.

God of War Ragnarök will continue from where the 2018 installment left off. Kratos is expected to fight Thor, Freya, and the Allfather himself - Odin. It is one of 2022's most anticipated games, and if Sony's current situation is anything to go by, we can expect it to be Sony's flagship holiday title for 2022. The game is slated to launch on both the PS4 and PS5.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

"We are Venom" (Image via Marvel)

Release Date: 2023

In 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man for the PS4 set the industry ablaze with its fun gameplay mechanics and enthralling storyline featuring everyone's beloved Peter Parker. Series mainstays like nemesis Dr. Otto Octavius made a return as well. A sequel was always on the cards, so when Sony unveiled the Spider-Man 2 trailer during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, fans went into a state of temporary frenzy, thanks to the hype the series has been able to build.

Spider-Man 2 is expected to feature Venom as the antagonist, as evident by the trailer. Miles Morales, the newest Spider-Man, is also going to join Peter Parker to fight Venom. Now, whether we get to control both is up for speculation, but considering we've already got a Miles Morales stand-alone game, it is highly plausible that we get to play using the two characters in the PS5 exclusive.

3) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your legacy begins inside Hogwarts Castle, but your journey will take you beyond its walls. #HogwartsLegacy Your legacy begins inside Hogwarts Castle, but your journey will take you beyond its walls. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/BD97TlJQap

Release Date: Holiday 2023

Harry Potter fans can finally rejoice as Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action role-playing game from Portkey Games set in the 1800s wizarding world. Potterheads will be able to do everything a young wizard is expected to do in Hogwarts. From brewing potions to fighting dragons, fans are expecting a lot from the game.

WB and Portkey games are promising a refined experience, as they've put in a lot of effort to increase the level of detail, visuals, and quality of life features. Fans will hope that the game doesn't get delayed to 2023 as the pandemic has been affecting the development cycle for various game developers worldwide.

Like some of the other games on this list, Hogwarts Legacy isn't a PS5 exclusive, and it will also launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

4) Marvel's Wolverine

Release Date: 2024

If Spider-Man isn't enough, PlayStation has secured the right to make a stand-alone game featuring none other than Wolverine, the superhero with the adamantium claws. Insomniac Games will be leading the charge. They are the developers of the Ratchet Ratchet and Clank series and the recent blockbuster in the form of Spider-Man in 2018. Wolverine was announced during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, and it generated a lot of hype among Marvel fans.

Insomniac Games are promising a more mature experience, featuring gore and adult references, to pay homage to the Wolverine character. The game is expected to be released sometime in 2024 for the PS5.

5) Final Fantasy XVI

The fan-favorite RPG returns (Image via Square Enix)

Release Date: Summer 2023

Final Fantasy is a series of action role-playing games from acclaimed developer and publisher Square Enix. For now, Final Fantasy XVI is supposedly exclusive to the PS5. However, it might eventually launch on PC. The game is set in the fantasy world of Valisthea, a world full of mountains of crystals called Mothercrystals. These crystals rise over the realms around them, making them a source of power and comfort.

According to the game lore provided by Square Enix, people flock to acquire aether from the Mothercrystals to allow for magick, but the factions and the long maintained balance are in danger as the blight threatens their very existence. The game is currently in its final stages of development and will be ready to play in the summer of 2023, if no delays occur.

