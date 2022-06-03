PlayStation State of Play (June 2022) recap - Spider-Man PC, Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 Remake and more

PlayStation kicked off the “not-E3” summer with a new State of Play today. While the event did not bring any updates on the upcoming first-party roster, including God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it set the stage for what to expect from third-party publishers in 2022.

PlayStation, the gaming division of Sony, has not only become one of the most recognizable video game brands but has been an industry leader for over two decades.

One of the main contemporaries behind the success of the brand is the excellent third-party support. From the early days of the first PS1 to the recent ninth generation of consoles, the PS5, the console family have had amazing third-party support.

Sony set expectations in check by announcing early on that the State of Play will focus on third-party and PS VR2 titles. While the event did not bring a new God of War Ragnarok trailer, it brought some amazing announcements such as Marvel’s Spider-Man headed to PC and the reveal of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

PlayStation State of Play (June 2022) recap - Resident Evil 4 Remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man PC, Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI and more

The PlayStation State of Play brought in quite exciting news, including Spider-Man heading to PC, the official announcement of Resident Evil 4 Remake, and the gameplay reveal of Final Fantasy XVI. Let’s take a look at the different announcements.

Resident Evil 4 Remake officially announced

After being rumored for quite a while, Capcom officially announced the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Following the path set by Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake reimagines the 2005 title.

As Resident Evil 4 was the first third-person over-the-shoulder gameplay, it is expected to retain much more of its DNA as compared to RE2 and RE3 remakes. The game is slated for March 3, 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is headed to PC

After the phenomenal success of Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War on PC, PlayStation PC brings another flagship title to the platform, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Set for an August launch (August 12, 2022), the game will contain all of its DLCs as well as implement PC-specific features. The official blog also confirms that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also headed to PC.

Stray set for a July release date, included in PlayStation Plus

One of the most highly-anticipated indie titles, Stray gets a release date for next month, July 19, 2022. The title will also be the first game to launch on Day 1 on PlayStation’s new revamped PS Plus service.

The Calistro Protocol set for this December

The space horror title created by ex-Dead Space developers, The Callisto Protocol, gets a new trailer and a release date of December 2, 2022.

Rollerdrome and Eternights revealed

Two new indie titles announced are Rollerdrome and Eternights. Developed by OliOli Games, Rollerdrome is slated for August 16, 2022, whereas Eternights has a release window of early 2023.

Street Fighter 6 seems to feature an adventure mode

After getting a controversial logo reveal earlier in the year, Capcom shows off the new Street Fighter 6 at the PlayStation State of Play. Slated for 2023. Aside from the bombastic fighting style, the game seems to feature a third-person sandbox adventure mode, featuring a metropolitan city, a dojo for training, and possibly an impromptu fight against NPCs.

Tunic launches on PS4 and PS5

Tunic, the indie adventure title that follows in the footsteps of the old-school Zelda title, became a phenomenal hit when it debuted on Xbox a few months back. Now the title is making its way to PS4 and PS5 on September 27, 2022.

Final Fantasy XVI gameplay revealed

The showcase ended on a massive note, with the gameplay reveal of Final Fantasy XVI. it showcased combat against the phoenix, titans, and massive opponents, blending in the combat style of FFXIV and FFXV. The game also got a release date of Summer 2023.

All in all, the June 2022 PlayStation Showcase brought quite exciting announcements, from Resident Evil 4 Remake to Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay reveal.

