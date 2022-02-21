Street Fighter 6 announced by Capcom, expected release date revealed

Street Fighter 6 is here, as per rumors. The latest entry in Capcom's iconic fighting game series is officially confirmed to be in development.

Their official social media handles also dropped a brand new teaser trailer, showcasing the series' mascot character Ryu in action.

Street Fighter 6 launches later this year

The cinematics definitely seem to indicate that this could be Capcom's debut fighting game using their in-house RE Engine.

The publisher has confirmed that the game will be out in Summer 2022. While no further information was shared, the publisher promises to drop more info soon for fans.

The reveal comes not long after a countdown timer was seen a week ago on Capcom's official site. The fact that the timer ended on February 21 led to the conclusion that it must be a new entry in the long running fighting series from Capcom, as today marks the end of their competitive tournament for Street Fighter 5, the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final.

Street Fighter 5 launched in 2016 for the PlayStation 4 as well as PC. The game used Uneal Engine 4, a first for the series. It released to mostly positive reviews. Critics praised the visuals and gameplay, but the scarcity of content (and lack of a single player campaign) at launch was a downside. An Arcade Edition followed up in 2018, including all characters up to Season 2 and new gameplay modes. 2020's Championship Edition further enhances the Arcade Edition and includes all DLC till Season 4.

However, it didn't sit well with fans who criticized the design and UI of the game. The fact that Capcom even added advertisements between matches to the game in 2018 tarnished their reputation further. Will Street Fighter 6 be a return to glory for the franchise and a redempton arc for fans? No platforms have been mentioned yet, but given the previous entries, it will likely be a multi-platform release yet again.

