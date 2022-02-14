What could Capcom's mysterious countdown timer be about?

Recently, an interesting counter appeared on Capcom's official site. It is set to expire a week down the line, and will likely lead to a new announcement of some kind. This has led to the internet puzzling over any and every possibility, particularly involving game announcements.

Ticking down, it ends on February 20, 2022 at 10 PM PT/6 AM GMT and February 21, 2022 at 1 AM ET/11.30 AM IST/4 PM AEST. Other than that, the counter remains shrouded in mystery.

Why Capcom's mysterious counter could be a reveal for a new game or an addition to an existing franchise

Some franchises are more likely to see announcements than others (Image via Capcom)

It's not often that Capcom does something like this so it has to be something substantial. A look at the counter's page doesn't give any hints as to what it could be. The counter is just a white timer against a gray background, depicting the number of days and hours remaining.

The timer seems to end on the final day of the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final. This is the publisher's own official tournament for Street Fighter V: Championship Edition. Co-incidence? Perhaps not, as it could be a brand new Street Fighter game reveal. Particularly Street Fighter 6.

The predecessor in the iconic fighting game franchise launched six years ago in 2016 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. So it would make sense for the publisher to end their tourney with a bang. But it could just as easily be anything else.

But that's not it. Some fans think it is something less grander, like DLC for Resident Evil 8: Village. Or new information for Resident Evil Re: Verse, the debut multiplayer-only installment in the popular survival horror series - which has been delayed to this year.

Others suggest it could be a new reveal in existing franchises. Dragon's Dogma 2 or Okami 3? Resident Evil 4: Remake? The latter has been picking up steam in the rumormill lately. Or maybe a new installment in the Dino Crisis series? The cult-classic dino-hunting survival franchise has been dormant since Dino Crisis 3 in 2003.

This might be a stretch, but the minimalistic, almost digital UI of the countdown page may hint at something sci-fi related.

PRAGMATA @PRAGMATAgame Launching 2022. Announcing #PRAGMATA , a brand new game from Capcom, now in development for the next generation of gaming.Launching 2022. bit.ly/PRAGMATAgame Announcing #PRAGMATA, a brand new game from Capcom, now in development for the next generation of gaming. 🌑 Launching 2022. bit.ly/PRAGMATAgame https://t.co/HJIBHQntTJ

Which brings to mind Pragmata - their weird new sci-fi game that was announced last year. However, considering the game has been delayed to 2023 it's unlikely to be the reveal.

Countless possibilities here, but fans will have to wait a little over six more days to find out.

