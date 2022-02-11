Capcom might be announcing Resident Evil 4 Remake soon

After Capcom released Resident Evil 4 in 2005, it quickly became one of the most popular games in the Resident Evil series. As per metacritic, the title is still the highest rated game by Capcom. According to a recent report by Fanbyte, a remake of the Resident Evil 4 is already under development and might be announced soon by Capcom.

Nibel @Nibellion



- the village scene & a "decent portion of the game" take place at night now

- scarier & inspired by the RE4 betas

- side characters have bigger roles

- Ada's campaign will be expanded

- possible early 2022 reveal



fanbyte.com/news/some-deta… New report on Resident Evil 4 Remake- the village scene & a "decent portion of the game" take place at night now- scarier & inspired by the RE4 betas- side characters have bigger roles- Ada's campaign will be expanded- possible early 2022 reveal New report on Resident Evil 4 Remake- the village scene & a "decent portion of the game" take place at night now- scarier & inspired by the RE4 betas- side characters have bigger roles- Ada's campaign will be expanded- possible early 2022 revealfanbyte.com/news/some-deta… https://t.co/cpmgPQ9zIC

The developers have previously released a remake of Resident Evil 2 in 2019, which became a huge success. Fanbyte’s sources claim that Capcom has already started the development of the Resident Evil 4 remake since the dev cycle ended for Resident Evil 2. A ton of new information has arrived about the development of the upcoming title that is set to be announced this year.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will feature significant changes from the original

It is speculated that Capcom is not planning to make a frame-to-frame reconstruction of the original game. The remake will introduce a lot of new features and incorporate new ideas in order to make the game more spooky. A publication by Fanbyte reveals that the opening scene of Resident Evil 4 Remake will take place at night, making it an even more terrifying experience for players.

Many reports also suggest that the remake will feature a more improved story, introduce new side characters with bigger roles, and offer bonus episodes. Developers are also planning to merge the two short campaigns, Assignment: Ada and Separate Ways into one single expanded package to make the storyline more fluid.

The development of the remake initially began at M-Two, a new studio which helped to develop the Resident Evil 3 remake and was founded by Tatsuya Minami. Due to some disagreements between Tatsuya Minami and director of Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami, the project has been shifted to an internal team in Capcom. M-Two studios is currently spearheading the expansion of Ada’s campaigns.

The upcoming remake might be more spooky than the original game(Image via. Resident Evil)

Also Read Article Continues below

After a long stretch of silence over many years, Capcom is finally gaining back its rhythm with the remake of the classic Resident Evil series. Players can expect the Resident Evil 4 remake to be officially announced by Capcom earlier this year. Fans are advised to take this information with a grain of salt as Capcom has not made anything official about the game as of yet.

Edited by Mayank Shete