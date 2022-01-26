Resident Evil 4 HD Project: Release date, how to play, and more

Resident Evil 4 is probably one of the best Resident Evil games ever made. Thanks to the effort of passionate fans, it will be replayable again but with major changes.

Resident Evil 4 was released a long time ago in 2005 and was originally released for Nintendo Gamecube. Capcom later brought the game to multiple platforms and it was an instant hit.

The title received several Game of the Year awards in 2005. Several releases have followed it down the years, but none have been able to emulate or better its success.

In a certain sense, the 2005 release revolutionized how over-the-shoulder, third-person shooters were looked at. As players played Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to find the President's daughter, they encountered the true infestation of the deadly virus. Thanks to the great work done by modders, players will enjoy the game in a new way.

Resident Evil 4 HD Project is complete

One of the most hyped news stories in the Resident Evil community was the planned work being done by a modding team. The objective was to re-lay the entire game in terms of modern HD. This would have gone further than the HD rework done by Capcom and made the game look much more modern.

The great work has been carried out for nearly eight years by a team of two modders and the release dates have finally been revealed. A final reveal trailer has also been revealed and it's hard to believe this isn't official work.

The complete texture of the Ultimate HD edition has been reworked and upgraded as it appears in the trailer.

Players will play the HD texture mod from February 2 onwards. Since this work was targeted to the Ultimate HD Edition for PC, the mod is also meant for PC users, though there could be a change of plans.

Using the mod is also simple as long as the player owns a copy of the game on Steam. Like any other mod, this will need to be subscribed and downloaded upon which players will enjoy the HD textures.

No matter how old it is, a game can be brought back to life by a loving community. The recent completion of the Resident Evil 4 HD Project is a testament to that fact.

