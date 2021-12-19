Resident Evil Apocalypse leak hints at a "trust system" and possible release window

Resident Evil fans have reason to be excited. As per speculation based on data leaks, work on the franchise's next big project might already be underway. That will no doubt be music to the ears of a passionate community already enamored by Resident Evil Village, the most recent title.

Resident Evil has been one of the most popular series to have grabbed the notice of mainstream media as a video game, and is now a full scale metaverse in itself. The popular horror series revolves around stories involving zombie outbreaks across a variety of settings, with the shadowy Umbrella Corporation usually involved.

With the launch and success of Resident Evil Village, fans have wondered what's next in line, and now we have an idea, thanks to some leaks via an apparent developer document from 4chan.

Details of the next Resident Evil game leaked from official developer document

Based on the leaks and translations, the title of the next game in the action-horror series will likely be titled Resident Evil Apocalyse. While the name certainly fits in extremely well with the overall theme, it remains to be seen what the official name might be.

Sticking to the basics of the old games

It seems that Resident Evil Apocalypse will follow the tried and tested formula by being a third-person shooter. The notes also state that it will retain features from past games like Resident Evil Outbreak in order to fit the overall theme.

Strictly single-player

If the leaked notes are to be believed, Resident Evil Apocalypse will be strictly single-player. While there will be no co-op as such, players will have an "innovative partner system" as well as a trust system to separate the player's allies and enemies.

Potential release date

While release dates based on leaks are never entirely trustworthy, Resident Evil Apocalypse will likely see the light of day sometime in 2024. If development has just begun, it's safe to assume Fall 2024 will be a realistic target.

Focus on atmospheric setting

For Resident Evil Apocalypse, Capcom seems to be creating an eerie atmosphere that will keep players on their toes. The game is expected to feature a deserted setting within a forested area where players won't really know what to expect, along the lines of movies like The Ritual.

Disclaimer: This information is based on leaks and not officially confirmed by Capcom.

