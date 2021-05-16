Lady Dimitrescu has quickly become one of the most iconic and recognizable characters after her appearance in Resident Evil Village.

Even prior to that, Lady Dimitrescu broke the internet with her beauty and size through trailers and marketing of Resident Evil Village. She is hands down the most popular character to come from this series in years.

Regardless of that, her role in Resident Evil Village turned out to be a pretty minor one. That has left fans and players wondering just exactly how she came to be and what the backstory of the "tall vampire lady" is.

Resident Evil Village – The story of Lady Dimitrescu explained

Becoming a Mutant

Image via Capcom

Lady Dimitrescu is thought to have been born sometime in the early 1900s. Her birth likely took place over 100 years before the incidents of Resident Evil Village.

Her family was nobility, which is how she inherited the castle she calls home. She seemingly had no connection to the village and the castle, however, until Mother Miranda beckoned her to her ancestral right.

So I found this note in the stronghold on Alcina and it appears she had a blood disease pre transformation? God I wanna know her backstory so bad man #ResidentEvilVillage #LadyDimitrescu pic.twitter.com/cDqJIXUbv0 — Amy👹🧟‍♀️ || Octopi🐙 (@Tissaiadeyeet) May 8, 2021

The 1950s is when she is believed to have become a test subject for Mother Miranda. The Cadou, a parasitic Mold-based nematode, was used to experiment on Lady Dimitrescu.

This is when her body mutated, giving her the height seen in Resident Evil Village, the ability to transform and retractable claws. A hereditary blood disease caused the mutation to not be up to Mother Miranda's standards.

The experiment combined with her blood disease is what caused her vampire-like nature. To prevent an uncontrollable transformation and horrifying mutation into the dragon creature, she needed to consume human blood and fresh.

Becoming a Lord

Image via Capcom

Resident Evil Village contains several notes and journals for players to read that detail more of Lady D and her daughters' stories. So, despite not being up to standards for Mother Miranda, she was still granted control over her castle.

Mother Miranda allowed Alcina to become one of the Four Lords of the village much like Four Kings who ruled the land in ancient times. This is where she was granted the title of Countess and appropriately named Lady Dimitrescu.

Okay hear me out. They need to do a backstory on Lady Dimitrescu. Doesn’t have to be a game. I’d be cool with a movie.



Idk. I just need more to this story. All of RE Village. 😭 — Andrew Cook (@Andrew_C_Cook) May 13, 2021

This saw her create her insect swarm-based daughters that helped her rule and capture the flesh and blood needed to survive. She also started to see the village from a more caste-based point of view.

Lady Dimitrescu was never one to get along with the others of the Four Lords. She viewed herself as Mother Miranda's second in command and particularly disliked Karl Heisenberg.

Development

Image via Capcom

Playing Resident Evil Village will detail some of Lady Dimitrescu's background and, of course, provide information about her leading up to her death at the hands of Ethan Winters.

Early concept art for the game shows her with a completely different appearance. In fact, the concept art reveals she was once meant to resemble what would end up being her daughters.

This Lady Dimitrescu concept art is... Really creepy pic.twitter.com/KisO9adazt — ✨Robert.T✨ (@robbert_clarke) May 13, 2021

She was cloaked in black with gardening sheers. She looked much more cryptic than her final elegant design. There were certainly some influences, such as Bram Stoker's Dracula, that changed her appearance to what fans know and adore today,