5 Resident Evil Village characters that the internet can’t get enough of

Resident Evil Village has taken the gaming world by storm with its new take on the series and its great cast of characters.

Even prior to the game's release, the characters shown to fans in trailers and marketing practically broke the internet. Needless to say, players were eager to get their hands on the game and see these characters in action.

Resident Evil has been known for some of its more iconic characters over the years, and Resident Evil Village has added to that list. The internet absolutely loves the characters found through this new edition of RE.

5 characters from Resident Evil Village that the internet can’t get enough of

#5 - Ethan Winters

Image via Capcom

Ethan Winters is the main character of Resident Evil Village, first appearing in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. Spoiler warning, but he perishes at the end of RE Village. There have been several Ethan Winters parody accounts created on Twitter, some showing love for the character and others making fun of his misfortunes throughout the Resident Evil series.

#4 - Karl Heisenberg

Image via Capcom

Karl Heisenberg is a character that gained the attention of many Resident Evil Village players. The first reason is a reminder of the acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad. Heisenberg was the pseudonym of the main character, giving way to plenty of memes after the game was released. Others seem to find the man fairly attractive, in a weird mutant way.

#3 - Rosemary Winters

Image via Capcom

During the events of Resident Evil Village, Rosemary was just a baby. Ethan's main goal was to rescue her and keep her alive. He did that by sacrificing himself in the end. An epilog shows an older Rosemary who has superhuman powers. She visits her father's grave and the game shows a line stating the father's story is over. This certainly means Rosemary has more of a story to tell in future games, driving fans of RE Village wild.

#2 - The Duke

Image via Capcom

The Duke is an extremely mysterious character in Resident Evil Village. Not much is known about his past other than him being the merchant of the village. This mobidly obese man may just be Ethan's truest ally. Overall, the Duke is a bit strange. All the more reason the internet is obsessed with him. They want to know more. They want a backstory and a continuation with this fun addition to RE lore.

#1 - Lady Dimitrescu

Image via Capcom

Alcina Dimitrescu had everyone's attention before the game ever saw a single purchase or download. This mutant drove potential players crazy with her looks and her height. Cosplay after cosplay came out, and nothing could stop this character from taking over the world. Even after learning of her dastardly ways and having to kill her, players still have certain feelings about Lady Dimitrescu.