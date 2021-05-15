5 Lady Dimitrescu Mods every Resident Evil Village player needs to try

There is a Lady Dimitrescu mod out there for everyone. It's just a matter of finding out how a player wants to change up their Resident Evil Village experience.

Resident Evil Village is a highly talked about game all over the internet and the game has exceeded expectations. Without a doubt, one of the most prominent characters in the game is Lady Dimitrescu. Hence, there's been a new Lady Dimitrescu mod nearly every week.

Here are the top 5 Lady Dimitrescu mods players need to try.

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu Mod

#5 – Lady Wong Mod

In this Lady Dimitrescu mod, players can change the elegant white outfit Lady Dimitrescu wears into something inspired by Ada Wong. Some players will remember Ada Wong from previous Resident Evil games, acting as an important character and love interest for Leon S. Kennedy.

Ada Wong was supposed to be in Resident Evil Village to help Ethan Winters but was taken out at the last minute, making this Lady Dimitrescu mod that much more special.

#4 – Modern Dimitrescu

Players that use this Lady Dimitrescu mod will change her look completely, giving her a soccer mom look. It gives her a modern look with a sweater and denim instead of her famed dress. It's a fun mod that gives the game a more modern take, compared to its olden period.

Me watching this get thousands of likes throughout the day not knowing what to do next: 👁👄👁 — 🏳️‍🌈 ΛLISTΞR 🏳️‍🌈 (@xZombieAlix) May 10, 2021

#3 – Mrs. X

Mr. X was a big character in other Resident Evil games, with this Lady Dimitrescu mod, players can now make her Mrs. X. Unlike the other mods, this mod is only a skin mod that changes Lady Dimitrescu’s facial appearance. Even so, it makes for a very eerie version of Lady Dimitrescu.

#2 – Fly Swatter

The famed Fly Swatter is a very entertaining Lady Dimitrescu mod. With this mod, players can wield a fly swatter as a weapon and use it to attack enemies. Though for its original intentions, the modders were using this mod to smack Lady Dimitrescu from behind, it can be used for other things.

I NEED A PC SO I CAN USE THE FLY SWATTER OMG😭😭 #ResidentEvilVillage #LadyDimitrescu

pic.twitter.com/uG1mrjA92X — Amy👹🧟‍♀️ || Octopi🐙 (@Tissaiadeyeet) May 11, 2021

#1 – Count Theodora

The most popular Lady Dimitrescu mod out there is the Count Theodora mod. In this, players can fight off Lady Dimitrescu as she has her head swapped with Thomas the Tank Engine.

idk why I had to see thomas the tank engine as lady dimitrescu but I'm dragging y'all with me pic.twitter.com/bsJnu18CWR — meryl ships jemonyo too (@itsbonhamcarter) May 12, 2021

This type of mod has been around for a while as Thomas the Tank Engine was modded into several other Resident Evil games as well. Though it's safe to say, this Lady Dimitrescu mod is pretty creepy and plays well with the Resident Evil Village story.