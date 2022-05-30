PlayStation June 2022 State of Play roster allegedly leaked: Featuring Forspoken, Project Eve, Resident Evil 4 2023, and more

The upcoming PlayStation State of Play in June is gearing up to be an exciting one. It was confirmed that the 30-minute-long presentation will focus on reveals from third-party partners and will also provide a sneak peek at games that are being developed for PlayStation VR2.

A recent leak that allegedly showcased the entire roster for the event has revealed a star-studded list of games that fans are surely going to be excited about. Although the list does not include a couple of the big names that fans were hoping to see, the ones that have made the cut are quite exciting.

As with all leaks and rumors, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt. One cannot be sure what the final list of titles will be until the event starts and the clips start making the rounds.

PlayStation's State of Play in June speculated to feature a number of exciting titles

The list provided by the Twitter account Xbox_Serious_X|S has been marked as rumor by the account. Irrespective of that, the list looks quite authentic, as others have noted, and caters to the aforementioned focus on third-party partners and PlayStation VR2.

The list includes the following titles:

Project Destructive - Announcement Trailer

Stray - Final Trailer

Street Fighter 6 - First Trailer

Project Eve - Trailer

Forspoken - Story Trailer

Little Devil Inside - Gameplay Trailer

Tchia - Story Trailer

PlayStation VR 2: Overview - Footage

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 + PlayStation VR2 - Announcement Trailer

Resident Evil Village: Last Hopes Update + PlayStation VR2 - Gameplay Trailer

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora + PlayStation VR2 = Gameplay Trailer

Daemonium + PlayStation VR2 - Announcement Trailer

Resident Evil 4 2023 - Teaser

Fans will be really intrigued to see the two indie titles, Stray, and Little Devil Inside, mentioned on the list. Their unique gameplay possibilities have caught players' attention and they have been waiting for a long time to get updates on the same. Stray's release date has also been allegedly leaked in PlayStation database.

The most exciting mentions of the leak are Project Eve, Forspoken, and Resident Evil 4 2023. The official reveal trailer for the hack-and-slash Project Eve was showcased earlier last year in September by PlayStation. The fast-paced action of the same had caught players' eyes and they are be eager to find out more about the title.

Forspoken was delayed because the developers wanted to do justice to the promise of the title and meet the expectations of the players. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what the developers have in store for them.

There have been a lot of rumors and speculations surrounding the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The game is one of the most popular titles in the series and the developers will likely be trying to get it absolutely right. Thus, a teaser for Resident Evil 4 is the perfect way to conclude June's State of Play.

The State of Play will also showcase a slew of titles that will be coming to PlayStation VR2. Players will be thrilled to see how the four games mentioned in the leak, CoD MW 2, RE: Village, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Daemonium, look at the upcoming event.

Players can catch the State of Play live on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels on June 2. The event will start at 3 PM Pacific/6 PM Eastern/12:00 AM CET (June 3)/3:30 AM IST (June 3)/7:00 AM JST (June 3).

