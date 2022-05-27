PlayStation announces new State of Play for June 2022: Date & time, where to watch, possible games, and more

Following much speculation, Sony has announced a new PlayStation State of Play for this June. The 30-minute-long presentation is set to feature updates from third-party partners and sneak peeks at several in-development PS VR2 titles.

Sony’s gaming brand PlayStation has not only become a household name but has been leading the console market for years. From the early days of the first PS1 to the PS5, the consoles have been defining video game generation for over two-and-a-half decades.

While E3 2022 has already been canceled, it doesn’t mean game announcements and a reveal-filled summer will be taking a break. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, set for June 9, will certainly be the biggest event of the summer.

Aside from that, Microsoft has slated the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase for June 12, 2022. PlayStation fans were hoping for a new State of Play as well, and Sony seems to have listened.

PlayStation's State of Play will return next week

PlayStation @PlayStation State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: play.st/3wPBZRS State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: play.st/3wPBZRS https://t.co/NLLTAgvgLY

Sony has announced that a brand new State of Play will take place on June 2, 2022. The event will be live-streamed on PlayStation’s social media platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. Regional timings for State of Play are as follows,

3:00 pm PST

6:00 pm EST

11:00 pm BST

12:00 am CET (June 3)

3:30 am IST (June 3)

7:00 am JST (June 3)

What games to expect at June's State of Play

Currently, fans are quite excited about a number of future games coming from PlayStation Studios. The announced list features God of War Ragnarok, which is slated for this year, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is slated for next year.

Aside from these, reputed industry insiders have hinted towards titles such as a Last of Us remake, as well as sequels to hit titles such as Last of Us Part III and Ghost of Tsushima. However, such leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt as they weren't officially revealed by the developers.

Sony has had a great relationship with many third-party studios, which have grown over the years. One of the major upcoming games that has a close relationship with Sony and the State of Play is Hogwarts Legacy. While the game is set to be released in the Holiday period of this year, it is yet to receive a release date.

As such, there is a high possibility of Hogwarts Legacy's release date being announced at the event.

Another third-party title that has close ties to Sony is the next iteration of Square Enix’s flagship franchise, Final Fantasy XVI. Recent rumors have indicated that the title will possibly receive a release date soon, which could be at this event.

As for PS VR2, the hardware is slated to arrive this year and in-development titles are set to be presented at the showcase. Sony has already showcased Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR title set in the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, developed by Firesprite studios.

The title could get a new trailer, perhaps featuring more gameplay. Aside from that, while Sony certainly has many VR titles in development, there haven’t been substation leaks or rumors hinting at any.

The State of Play will take place on June 2, 2022, and will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan