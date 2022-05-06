Final Fantasy XVI reportedly has a trailer ready: Possible reveal date and more

Final Fantasy XVI, the next title in the long-running franchise, has some major news that broke, courtesy of Naoki Yoshida, during a recent livestream. During the NieR Reincarnation Official Live Broadcast #9, there was a brief conversation about Final Fantasy XVI. This quickly made its way to Twitter via Miraculous Maku, who shared the news with the Western world.

The upcoming title, from Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III, is being produced by Naoki Yoshida and directed by Hiroshi Takai. Fans have seen surprisingly little of the game since its reveal, and are clearly eager for more information.

Miraculous Maku #KH20th @RedMakuzawa Naoki Yoshida says the next FFXVI info/trailer is ready. Due to certain circumstances, its a bit delayed. It should be soon though (maybe referring to a PlayStation stream).



The team is working on polishing and optimising the game till its release. Naoki Yoshida says the next FFXVI info/trailer is ready. Due to certain circumstances, its a bit delayed. It should be soon though (maybe referring to a PlayStation stream).The team is working on polishing and optimising the game till its release.

Final Fantasy XVI’s Naoki Yoshida says the next trailer is ready

During the special Nier Reincarnation broadcast, which was about Final Fantasy XIV, the discussion of Final Fantasy XVI briefly came up. The video, which does not have closed captioning as an option, has been revealed to have brief mentions of the highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI.

According to Naoki Yoshida himself, the next trailer for the game has already been finished. Unfortunately, due to circumstances that were not named, the release date of this trailer has been pushed back. While he did not give a date, the producer said that he thinks it will be soon.

The development team is also working very hard, according to Yoshida, and he is working on playing through the game, polishing, debugging, optimizing, and more. It’s definitely going to take time, but the team seems to be working incredibly hard.

While “soon” is not clear, there are several options as to where Square Enix can reveal the next details concerning Final Fantasy XVI. One option would be the Sony State of Play, and one has not been announced for June as of yet. It would definitely be a terrific space to reveal the next title of the Final Fantasy series.

Since Naoki Yoshida said “soon”, it’s likely going to be within the next month or two. Unfortunately, as there will be no E3 in 2022, it’s possible that the trailer could still be revealed during the E3 season instead, i.e. June or July 2022. Depending on when OTK holds its OTK Games Expo, it could be a massive coup for the content creation group to get an exclusive reveal.

Final Fantasy XVI follows the two sons of the Archduke of Rosaria, Clive Rosfield and Joshua Rosfield. Clive is the main protagonist and playable character and is the First Shield of Rosaria. He wields the Dominant of Phoenix and can control part of the flames of the Phoenix. Thus far, the game has been shown to have a very gritty and medieval visual setting.

Unrest has grown across the land of Valisthea, where the game takes place after many powerful nations have sprung up around the Mothercrystals. The peace that once prospered has begun to falter, as the Blight begins to spread across the land. There is no release date for the game as of yet, but this trailer is likely to be revealed soon and hopefully provides more details about the vibrant world players will be immersing themselves into.

