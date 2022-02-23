PlayStation VR2 (PSVR 2) retains the design philosophy of PS5 while not being divisive

Sony has officially unveiled the first look at the upcoming second generation of PlayStation Virtual Regality headsets and controllers, PlayStation VR2 or PS VR2. Currently, PlayStation is the only brand actively developing Virtual Reality technology, and with PlayStation VR2, PlayStation is ready to take it to the next generation.

Sony’s gaming division, PlayStation, is not only one of the biggest console manufacturers but also one of the biggest video game developers and publishers. With franchises such as God of War, Horizon, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, it won’t be far-fetched to say that PlayStation is behind some of the generation-defining titles.

Sony has unveiled the first look of PlayStation VR2 (PSVR 2) with the design inspired by the PS5

From the early days of Nintendo Virtual Boy to the modern era of the Valve Index, Virtual Reality gaming has always remained a niche corner. Although recent developments in the technology and availability of VR Headsets by companies such as Valve and Oculus have accelerated the technology's mainstream adoption, it remains reserved for a select fraction of the gaming community.

PlayStation @PlayStation



More photos, details on integrated ventilation, and other new design features: First look at the PlayStation VR2 headset design!More photos, details on integrated ventilation, and other new design features: play.st/3p8UTQC First look at the PlayStation VR2 headset design!More photos, details on integrated ventilation, and other new design features: play.st/3p8UTQC https://t.co/2DyHI2qDxG

While other companies have pushed the development of PC VR, the only company to seriously push the development at the console level is PlayStation. It should be mentioned that Nintendo Labo can be considered to be VR, to a stretch, but that is more gimmicky than the existing technology.

When the first PSVR launched back in 2016, alongside the PlayStation 4 Pro, it was considered revolutionary. The technology has ushered developers to not only implement VR modes in games like Resident Evil 7 Biohazard or Hitman III, but it has also urged developers to develop dedicated VR titles like Beat Saber and Blood & Truth.

PlayStation has officially revealed the design of the next generation of VR headsets, the PlayStation VR2. It builds upon the white curve-based shape of the PlayStation 5 and in many ways embodies that design.

Yujin Morisawa, the Senior Art Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment said

"When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow. Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games."

He added:

"I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can’t wait for them to try it out."

Nibel @Nibellion



- focus on ergonomics & comfort

- adjustable headband

- adjustable scope and headphone jack at the same spot as PSVR1

- new lens adjustment dial

- less weight, slimmer

- new built-in motor

- new vent helps lens to avoid fog



blog.playstation.com/2022/02/22/fir… PSVR 2 headset details- focus on ergonomics & comfort- adjustable headband- adjustable scope and headphone jack at the same spot as PSVR1- new lens adjustment dial- less weight, slimmer- new built-in motor- new vent helps lens to avoid fog PSVR 2 headset details- focus on ergonomics & comfort- adjustable headband- adjustable scope and headphone jack at the same spot as PSVR1- new lens adjustment dial- less weight, slimmer- new built-in motor- new vent helps lens to avoid fogblog.playstation.com/2022/02/22/fir… https://t.co/s2jfZwb7a7

While PlayStation VR2 does retain the design philosophy of the PlayStation 5, for lack of a better term, it is more refined. It doesn’t have aggressive flaps or an asymmetric shape.

PlayStation has already announced a VR game set in the Horizon (Zero Dawn and Forbidden West) franchise, Horizon Call of the Mountain. While the release date is yet to be announced, widespread speculation is due in October of this year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar